Thomas Tuchel has gained respect and raised his profile during the World Cup in England. But the World Cup semifinal against Argentina will determine whether that respect turns into admiration or whether doubts resurface.

When all the English fans passionately sing “God Save the King” just before the World Cup semifinal against Argentina, Thomas Tuchel will likely remain reverently silent on the sidelines once again. Perhaps for the last time. Because before the World Cup began, the German coach had revealed that he wanted to wait until “the very end” to sing along to the English national anthem—that is, at the final on July 19.

If that were to happen, few English people would likely find it surprising. After all, the Three Lions would be in a World Cup final for the first time since their triumph at the 1966 home tournament—and Tuchel would have led them there as national team coach.

But Tuchel also knows: If England loses Wednesday’s semifinal (9:00 p.m. Swiss time) in Atlanta against world champion Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, the respect he has earned from English soccer fans—especially during the World Cup—would quickly turn back into doubt and criticism. After all, he would then have done no better than his predecessor, Gareth Southgate, did in 2018.

"I wouldn't want to be anywhere else in the world"

“It’s intense,” says the former Dortmund, Bayern, PSG, and Chelsea coach about his first World Cup. Everything he does and says is scrutinized by the sometimes notorious English media and numerous experts in the country. But he’s come to terms with that. “I feel very alive in these moments. This is where I want to be. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else in the world.”

Above all, the nerve-wracking knockout games give him an adrenaline rush. Being able to experience this “emotional roller coaster” is “a whole new level.” Perhaps this also explains his brief outburst of anger at the (inappropriate) question about his mentality immediately after the flattering quarterfinal victory over Norway. It went over well in England: here’s someone fighting like a lion for the Three Lions.

Otherwise, though, the 52-year-old smiles a lot. He seems content and, despite the immense pressure to win titles, comes across as more relaxed than he sometimes did during his time as head coach of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. When defender John Stones pranked him in the locker room with a fake shoulder injury, Tuchel took it in stride and laughed along. The video went viral and showed the perfectionist’s laid-back side.

Verbal Counterattack by Bellingham

His analysis after the Norway game proved that he’s still the same and finds it hard to change his ways. Tuchel praised his players for their effort, team spirit, and belief, saying, “That’s pure mentality—you could bottle it and sell it.” But he also touched on a sore spot, noting that his team had been lucky, had been careless, and had made many technical mistakes.

That earned him a verbal retort from star player Jude Bellingham. “He probably doesn’t know what it’s like to play against Erling Haaland, Martin Ödegaard, Antonio Nusa, and Alexander Sörloth in these conditions,” said the Real Madrid pro: “You can’t win every game with 1,000 passes. Sometimes you have to win the dirty way—and that’s what we did.”

Support from Kane

The chemistry between Bellingham and Tuchel doesn’t seem to be 100 percent right, but Tuchel has so far skillfully sidestepped the issue. He’s also receiving support—at least publicly—from captain Harry Kane. “He’s trying to get the best out of us, and we know we can play at an even higher level,” Kane said, agreeing with Tuchel on the matter: “We only showed glimpses of that against Norway.”

Victories also give Tuchel a boost. According to data provider Opta, the fact that he has won 16 of his 20 games with England makes him the coach with the highest win percentage (for coaches with at least ten games) among European nations. He has largely dispelled the skepticism surrounding his hiring—such as when the *Daily Mail* wrote of a “black day for England” because “everyone, right down to the groundskeeper,” had to be English for the Three Lions.

But to be truly loved on the island, Tuchel will likely have to win the title—and put an end to the “sixty years of hurt,” that is, the 60 years of heartache since their only World Cup title. Then the English would also celebrate Tuchel “one hundred percent and unconditionally,” said Jürgen Klopp, who, as a former successful coach of Liverpool FC, is already the recipient of that affection there.