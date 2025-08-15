Xherdan Shaqiri wants to defend the Cup title with FCB and has to face FC Biel. KEYSTONE

In the first round of the Swiss Cup, the Super League teams are of course the favorites. On paper, FC Winterthur has been drawn against the toughest opponent. The sensation barometer.

Linus Hämmerli

The matches of the Super League clubs in the 1st Cup round FC Wettswil-Bonstetten (1st division) - FC Zurich

FC Perlen-Buchrain (2nd division) - FC Lucerne

FC Ajoie-Monterri (2nd interregional league) - FC Sion

FC Walenstadt (3rd division) - FC St. Gallen

FC Basel 1893 - FC Biel-Bienne 1896 (Promotion League)

SC Cham (Promotion League) - FC Lugano

FC Dardania Lausanne (2nd interregional league) - Servette FC

Vevey-Sports (Promotion League) - FC Lausanne-Sport

FC Courtételle (1st division) - YB

FC Lachen/Altendorf (2nd interregional league) - GC

FC Schaffhausen (Promotion League) - FC Winterthur Show more

The Swiss Cup writes its own stories. In the last edition, FC Biel, a Promotion League team, made it to the final and at times sniffed at a major sensation. In the end, FC Basel prevailed 3:1.

So there are always surprises. Will there be any in the first round? blue Sport takes a closer look at the matches.

FC Wettswil-Bonstetten - FC Zurich

A sensation is not out of the question, but still unlikely. The team led by former national team captain Stephan Lichtsteiner is fired up for the game. The first division team wants to give the big FCZ a leg up. "We'll try to win," Lichtsteiner tellsBlickahead of the match. However, the Säuliämtler coach is aware that it will take a "brutal performance" and a "little bit of luck".

Sensational chances: 10 percent.

He wants to win with FC Wettswil-Bonstetten: Stephan Lichtsteiner. KEYSTONE

FC Perlen-Buchrain - FC Lucerne

Can the 2nd division team beat FC Lucerne? Not likely. But they still want to upset the Super League team.

Sensational chances: <5 percent.

FC Ajoie-Monterri - FC Sion

The size of Ajoie-Monterri and FC Sion is also clear. In addition to the high mountains, there are also three leagues between the Jura side and the Valais side. Ajoie-Monterri is at home in the 2nd interregional league.

Sensational odds: 5 percent.

FC Walenstadt - FC St. Gallen

More David against Goliath is hardly possible. The amateur footballers from Sarganserland welcome the Super League leaders. The third division team itself has other goals than advancing: To keep a clean sheet for as long as possible and score a goal.

Sensational chances: <5 percent.

FC Basel 1893 - FC Biel-Bienne 1896

FC Biel sensationally knocked Lugano and YB out of the way last season and stormed into the Cup final. Since then, however, a lot has changed in the squad; several key players have left the club, including the burly defender Damian Kelvin (FC Lugano) and final goalscorer Brian Beyer (FC Winterthur). The Seelanders also had to give up their home ground. Because an artificial pitch is being laid in Biel, the match will take place at the double winners' St. Jakob-Park.

Sensational chances: 15 percent.

Brian Beyer scored the interim 1:1 for Biel in the cup final against Basel. KEYSTONE

SC Cham - FC Lugano

The only thing that speaks against Lugano is their energy tank: The Luganesi have played seven games in the past three weeks - an intensive program. Regardless of their role as favorites, the Ticino side have been warned. Last season, they experienced first-hand what it's like to be eliminated against a team from the Promotion League (defeat against Biel in the quarter-finals).

Sensational chances: 20 percent.

FC Dardania Lausanne - Servette FC

2nd division interregional meets Super League. Here, too, the roles are clearly divided. Servette is anything but in form (one point in the league, out in the Europa League qualifiers), but still travels to Vaud as the favorite.

Sensational odds: 10 percent.

Vevey-Sports - FC Lausanne-Sport

After FC Basel against Biel, this match is the second between a promotion and Super League team. Vevey finished the past season in 8th place in the Promotion League.

Sensational chance: 15 percent.

FC Courtételle - BSC Young Boys

The championship contenders travel to the first division team with the clear ambition of advancing to the next round. Anything else would be a big surprise.

Sensational odds: 10 percent.

FC Lachen/Altendorf - Grasshopper Club Zurich

A sensation is possible, but unlikely. The team from Schwyz will definitely believe in their chances and try to tickle the record champions.

Sensation chances: 5 percent.

FC Breitenrain - FC Thun

FC Thun are in great form. With three wins from three games, the Bernese Oberlanders have made a spectacular return to the Super League. However, Thun will face one of the strongest teams in the Promotion League in Breitenrain. In recent years, however, the Bernese have been without a chance against Super League teams (0:5 defeat against YB 2023, 0:4 defeat against Lugano 2022).

Sensational chances: 20 percent.

FC Thun have made an excellent start to the new season. KEYSTONE

FC Schaffhausen - FC Winterthur

FC Schaffhausen are most likely to spring a surprise. The team relegated from the Challenge League is at least halfway familiar with professional football. The experience of certain players from Switzerland's second-highest division could help the team from eastern Switzerland to spring a surprise. However, in Uli Forte, FCW has a coach on the sidelines who knows how to prepare his team for a cup match.

Sensational chances: 20 percent.

You might also be interested in this