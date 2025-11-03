Pia Sundhage is no longer national team coach. sda

The decision to part ways with Pia Sundhage may have taken (too) long, but it is the right one. Because anyone who takes off their rose-colored EM party glasses can come to no other conclusion. Comment.

Michael Wegmann

Around three and a half months after the European Championship exit, the SFA has made its decision: The association will not extend the contract with national coach Pia Sundhage.

blue News finds: A correct decision, albeit a little late. These are the reasons. Show more

Three and a half months after the European Championship exit against Spain, the SFA has made its decision: Pia Sundhage's contract will not be extended.

It took (too) long to make the decision, but it's the right one.

There's no doubt about it: Sundhage, together with her staff and her players, gave us an unforgettable party this summer and brought women's football to every playground and every household. And for that she deserves a big thank you!

If you look at everything not just through the rose-tinted glasses of the European Championship party, but soberly, the separation from the Swede is understandable. There are several reasons:

There was also a goalkeeping hiccup and a fitness debate

On the one hand, there were the bare results in the European Championship year. Apart from the last two test match victories - the lucky 1:0 against Canada and the spectacular 4:3 in Scotland - they were not really successful. They were relegated from the Nations League after 4 defeats and 2 draws. At the European Championships, they recorded one win, one draw and two defeats and only just made it through the group stage with Norway, Iceland and Finland.

The communication of the stubborn Sundhage (as she characterized herself) was probably more important than the results. The Swede made a few mistakes.

Just remember the goalie hiccup. When, shortly before the European Championship, she shaved Elvira Herzog, who had been named No. 1 months earlier, and appointed Liva Peng as the regular goalkeeper.

The fitness debate surrounding star striker Ramona Bachmann was also home-made ("It's nice that Ramona feels fit - but she's not."). And the 1:7 defeat in the test match against the U15s of FC Luzern was so clumsily moderated (they wanted to keep it quiet) that the Nati became a laughing stock on social media.

In the end, Sundhage tried to put the pressure on

As charming and eloquent as Sundhage was externally, she could be stubborn and headstrong internally.

And her statements in recent weeks are unlikely to have improved her chances of extending her contract. Although it was agreed with the association that both sides would take their time to analyze the situation and then sit down together, Sundhage has gone on the offensive.

She has recently emphasized several times that she wants to continue, but has publicly demanded a permanent position for her assistants. They had "obviously done a great job", she said. The SFA did not allow itself to be put under pressure by this. The separation is right - even if it is a few weeks too late.