Borussia Dortmund is in danger of missing out on qualification for the Champions League. The poor performances in the Bundesliga also have consequences in terms of personnel. A major shake-up is planned for the summer.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Borussia Dortmund is aiming to secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League in the second leg of the play-off against Sporting Lisbon. After the 3:0 first leg win in Portugal, BVB is the clear favorite going into the home game this Wednesday (6:45 p.m./live on blue Sport).

BVB are currently more worried about the Bundesliga. As 11th in the table, Dortmund are deep in crisis.

Missing out on Champions League qualification would also result in a major squad cut. A list is now being circulated of candidates to be dropped and those who could be shaky. Show more

The starting position in the Champions League is actually excellent, but the mood around Borussia Dortmund is at rock bottom. In view of the disastrous situation in the Bundesliga, there is no sign of a party atmosphere ahead of the team's probable last 16 tie against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday (18:45/live on blue Sport) in the top flight.

"It's not an easy situation at the moment. Everyone can see that," said head coach Niko Kovac ahead of the second leg in Dortmund, despite the 3-0 win in Portugal. So even with the good starting position in the Champions League, fatalism prevails at the Revierclub. Last year's finalists have long been preparing for the next season without millions in revenue from the top flight.

The - usually well-informed - "Ruhr Nachrichten" has now published a list of players who are set to leave the club this summer. And thus make room in the squad for new blood.

These three professionals no longer have a future

For one trio - all with contracts until 2026 - the end is already sealed. Giovanni Reyna was once considered a beacon of hope, but the 22-year-old is no longer expected to make the breakthrough. Last year, the American was loaned out to Nottingham. Now the BVB bosses have apparently run out of patience. He has played 369 minutes this season.

Salih Özcan was brought back from Wolfsburg this winter to replace the injured Felix Nmecha. The 27-year-old midfielder was only loaned to VfL in the summer.

Niklas Süle recently made a big mistake in the derby against Bochum. Was it one too many? David Inderlied/dpa

Niklas Süle was signed by Bayern in 2022 with great expectations. At BVB, the 1.95-metre defender was supposed to strengthen the defense. The 29-year-old was never able to fulfill the role ascribed to him. He was often absent through injury. His lack of fitness was often the subject of ridicule in the tabloid media.

There is no longer any belief in a turnaround for the 49-time international. It will be difficult to find a buyer for him anyway. Süle earns around 14 million euros per season - a hefty paycheck for an out-of-form player.

The shaky candidates

Marcel Sabitzer, who was brought in from Bavaria in 2023, also came with high hopes. The Austrian should lead the way with his mentality. The midfielder is regularly called into action, but his goalscoring threat has been in vain this year. The 30-year-old has scored neither a goal nor an assist in 29 competitive appearances so far. Moreover, the 87-time international is not an easy character, according to the report. Sabitzer, who has a contract with the Black & Yellows until 2027, would be let go if a suitable offer came along.

BVB pro Marcel Sabitzer still without a goal this year. Tom Weller/dpa

Pascal Gross should provide the necessary impetus as a creative player in the center. The 33-year-old midfielder arrived from Premier League side Brighton last summer and signed a contract until the summer of 2026. Although the DFB player (12 caps) is, as expected, a reliable passer and intelligent player, his lack of pace is a real problem.

As captain,Emre Can is held in high regard at the club. At the same time, the 31-year-old virtually embodies the problem at BVB. An impressive CV with clubs such as Bayern, Liverpool and Juventus on his resume, but rarely top performances with his current employer. The defensive midfielder has most recently played as a central defender. His performances fluctuate in a similar way to those of his team-mates. As a leading player, Can often has to publicly defend poor performances, which is of course not ideal when you rarely deliver top work yourself. His contract runs until 2026, by which time his versatility may have come in handy.

Julian Brandt, Yan Couto and Ramy Bensebaini are not on the list in the report, but according to other media reports, they are also under scrutiny.

Three top stars could bring real money

One thing is clear: if Dortmund are not in the Champions League next season for the first time in ten years, managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will have to make one or two big sales to make up for the missing millions in revenue.

Last season, BVB earned around 120 million in the top flight. Even if top talent Jamie Gittens were to be sold to his financially strong home country of England for well above market value (50 million euros), this alone would not reach this figure.

In addition to the England U21 international, "Sport Bild" lists two other players who could be sold. Karim Adeyemi recently changed his consultant agency. Usually an indication of a transfer. Napoli were thought to be interested in the winter. The internal price tag for the 23-year-old winger is 40 million euros plus bonuses.

Gregor Kobel was the best goalkeeper in the league for a long time. However, the current slump has also affected the national team keeper. For the first time in his time at BVB, the 27-year-old did not look irresistible. But the Zurich player's potential is undisputed. The ambitious model professional has a contract until 2028 and BVB officials are willing to discuss a deal worth 50 million euros or more.