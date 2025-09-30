Portuguese star coach José Mourinho is set to lead Benfica Lisbon to new glory. Picture: Keystone

Two decades after his legendary debut at Chelsea, José Mourinho is returning to Stamford Bridge. As coach of Benfica Lisbon, he will face his old love in the Champions League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was in the summer of 2004 when José Mourinho uttered the words that would forever anchor him in legend upon his arrival in London: "I am the Special One." The "Special One", as he called himself, not only brought Chelsea trophies, but also a new self-image. But two decades later, little remains of the former glory.

Mourinho's path in recent years has been marked by disappointments and dismissals - the most recent in August, when he was forced to leave Fenerbahce Istanbul early. Critics have long since dubbed him "the failed one". Mourinho himself sees it differently.

He is now "more humble" and "more modest", he said recently. But when he was introduced as the new coach of Benfica Lisbon just under two weeks ago, he did not miss the opportunity to refer to his record. He had led two teams to European Cup finals in recent years - even if he had failed to win the big one.

Political calculation

He, who once won the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan, became English champion three times in two terms with Chelsea and also won the Spanish title with Real Madrid, is to lead Benfica to new glory.

After his return to the Portuguese league - more than two decades after his brief first stint at Benfica - expectations are correspondingly high. The first results under his management were mixed. A commanding 3-0 win over bottom club AVS was followed by a 1-1 draw against Rio Ave and, most recently, a 2-1 victory over Gil Vicente.

Despite all the criticism, Mourinho remains an exceptional figure in world football. He brings with him a charisma that has become rare in the Portuguese league. Observers suspect that Benfica president Rui Costa is also making a political calculation with his signing. After all, elections are due to be held at the club in October. However, Costa rejects this. "Mourinho is our coach because he has all the qualities to lead a club like Benfica," says the president.

Ticket prices cause displeasure

In London, people are looking forward to Mourinho's return, but there are also some grumblings. Chelsea have put the clash against Benfica in the highest price category, even though the Portuguese are not one of their most prominent opponents. The Chelsea Supporters Trust clearly criticized this decision. "Stop exploiting our loyalty." Nevertheless, the stadium will be almost completely sold out.

Chelsea themselves are also looking to get back to the top. While Manchester City and Liverpool have recently set the tone in the Premier League, the Blues have fallen short of expectations in sporting terms. Nevertheless, under the new management of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, the club won both the Club World Cup and the Conference League this summer - their first titles in four years.

Mourinho has mixed feelings about this development. "There was crazy investment after the takeover. It seemed like the club lost its direction at times," he said ahead of the game. "For someone who loves the club, that was hard to watch."

Relationship with the fans remains special

Mourinho has a lot in common with Chelsea - especially from his first spell in charge. Back then, he turned the club into a top European club under owner Roman Abramovich. But there were also breaks. When he returned to Stamford Bridge with Manchester United in 2017, he was labeled a "Judas" by some of the fans. The fact that he later coached city rivals Tottenham also caused resentment.

How he will be received this time remains to be seen. "If the fans are friendly to me, that's fine. If not, that's fine too," said Mourinho calmly. "I'm just happy to be back."

In sporting terms, there is a lot at stake on Tuesday. After opening defeats in the Champions League, both teams are under pressure. Chelsea lost away to Bayern Munich, Benfica surprisingly lost at home to Karabakh Agdam, which cost Mourinho's predecessor Bruno Lage his job.

