In the summer, Lucas Ferreira was brought back from his vacation at short notice and called up for the FC Luzern 1st team training camp. Since then, the 18-year-old has hit the ground running. He talks to blue Sport about his steep rise.

Luca Betschart

A few months ago, Lucas Ferreira was still playing for FC Luzern's U19s, but was called up at short notice for the first team's training camp in the summer. "I flew to Malta with two colleagues. I got the phone on the plane and was told that I had to fly back," Ferreira tells blue Sport in an interview.

The 18-year-old doesn't hesitate for a second. "I'll do anything for football. If I have to come back early from vacation, I'll do it," says Ferreira, who has already scored four goals in his first seven Super League games since the end of July. "It's all still very fresh. But there's a lot of work behind it, from all sides."

The promise to his grandfather

Ferreira comes from a football-mad family. His biggest role model: his grandfather. "He's also one of the reasons why I have Silva and not Ferreira on my kit," says the Portuguese-born player. "Me and my grandfather were very close. I promised him that before he passed away. That gives me strength when I go out on the pitch."

Ferreira is expected to take to the pitch next time on Saturday when FCL face FC Sion at home. Kick-off is at 6 p.m., with blue Sport you can watch live.

You might also be interested in this