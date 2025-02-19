Bayern, Benfica, Bruges and Feyenoord advance to the last 16 of the Champions League. The teams provide the best entertainment on Tuesday evening - here are the must-see scenes.

Patrick Lämmle

Giménez shocks his former teammates

Milan lost the first leg against Feyenoord 0:1. In the second leg, Milan took the lead after just 37 seconds. The goalscorer celebrates cautiously, as he was still under contract with Feyenoord on February 2. In the end, however, it was his former team-mates who were celebrating, scoring the equalizer in the 73rd minute and advancing to the round of 16 thanks to their 1-0 win in the first leg.

Stupid flight ...

Theo Hernández was partly to blame for Milan's defeat. In the 44th minute, he pulled his opponent to the ground right in front of the referee and was rightly shown a yellow card. In the 51st minute, he then goes down himself in the opponent's penalty area, but for no apparent reason. The referee judged the flying tackle to be a foul and sent Hernández off with a yellow card. Perhaps the Frenchman was simply frustrated that he only hit the post in the 23rd minute ...

Is Embolo cheated out of a penalty?

Breel Embolo is an asset in the second leg against Benfica. He made his presence felt as early as the 4th minute. He powered his way through and was pulled off his feet at the last moment by goalkeeper Anatolij Trubin. The contact was clear, but referee Glenn Nyberg waved play on.

Joker scores after a few seconds

Atalanta are three goals down at half-time when Gian Piero Gasperini pulls his wonder weapon Ademola Lookman out of his hat. The attacking player was on the pitch for 34 seconds before he scored. In the end, it was only a consolation goal - partly because the striker, who plays for Nigeria, missed a penalty. The Belgians win the game 1:3 and qualify for the round of 16 with an aggregate score of 2:5.

Kompany flies on his butt

Bayern had an incredibly difficult time against Celtic, even coach Vincent Kompany faltered. But the 38-year-old quickly gets back on his feet. And the players do what the coach exemplifies: they also get up again after the setback and score in stoppage time to make it 1:1 - the round of 16 is perfect.

Reif's risky bet

"I'll be on the next show in my kilt if Celtic win," says blue Sport pundit Marcel Reif before the game. Bayern make him sweat for a long time, but equalize the game in the last second and thus advance to the round of 16.