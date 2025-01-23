  1. Residential Customers
Brack succeeds Credit Suisse The Super League will have a new title sponsor from the 25/26 season

23.1.2025 - 14:06

Soon to be history: Credit Suisse will be replaced by online retailer Brack as title sponsor of the Super League
Soon to be history: Credit Suisse will be replaced by online retailer Brack as title sponsor of the Super League
Online retailer Brack is to become the title sponsor of the Super League. The contract with Switzerland's top football league will come into force from the 2025/26 season and is set to run for at least five years.

23.01.2025, 14:06

23.01.2025, 14:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

Brack replaces Credit Suisse, which has since been taken over by UBS. According to a statement from the Swiss Football League, the bank will remain involved in club football and will focus on youth projects as an impact partner of the Super League for an initial period of three years.

Brack was already the name sponsor of the Challenge League from 2013 to 2021. Its successor at the time, pizza courier Dieci, has extended its contract as the name sponsor of the second-highest division by three years.

