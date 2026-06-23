Ahead of the final group match, the Swiss and Canadian national team coaches reiterate their determination to do everything they can to win the group. An open game is expected.

It’s worth a try: Right off the bat, Murat Yakin is asked whether Johan Manzambi will start against Canada. The Swiss national team coach, however, remains his usual vague self. “Johan is an option as a starter, but also as a substitute.”

The fact that Yakin once again pointed out how valuable it was against Bosnia and Herzegovina to be able to bring in such a player can be interpreted as a hint that Manzambi will also be used solely as a substitute in the third match. Or as a red herring for the opponent.

Canada’s coach had previously noted that it’s difficult to predict Switzerland’s starting lineup. “They’ve approached the last two games differently,” said Jesse Marsch, who praised Yakin and his “tactical versatility.” What’s clear is that Switzerland is a team that likes to control possession—and is good at it. “We’ve developed a plan for that,” said the American. “But at the same time, we want to focus on our own strengths.”

Captain Set for Comeback

Alphonso Davies could also be a key factor. The Bayern Munich winger and Canadian captain, who has yet to play a single minute at the home World Cup due to an injury, has been training with the team again in recent days and is ready for the big game. However, he won’t be in the starting lineup yet, according to Marsch. “But I hope I can bring him on as a substitute.”

The match is of great importance for Canada. Marsch said his team is determined to play the knockout stage in front of a home crowd and is therefore doing everything it can to defend first place. The group winner will play the Round of 32 and a potential Round of 16 match in Vancouver.

However, he knows from his time in Europe with RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, and Leeds United that the Swiss have a lot of quality.

Okafor Awaits His First World Cup Minutes

During his time in Salzburg, Marsch coached Noah Okafor, among others. Marsch emphasized that Okafor had been in strong form toward the end of the season. “It wouldn’t surprise me if he played against us.”

Yakin was also asked about Okafor’s potential appearance. The Swiss coach noted that Okafor had joined the team while still nursing an injury. “He’s trained well over the last few days,” said Yakin. “Depending on how the game unfolds, Noah will get his chance.”

Miro Muheim, on the other hand, is likely to sit out for the second game in a row due to his calf injury. As he has done in recent days, the left back followed a separate training regimen during Tuesday’s final practice.

Yakin Aims for a Win

The unique situation—in which Switzerland can still advance to the knockout stage even with a loss—also raised the question of whether Yakin might want to rest one or two players. The coach said, however, that winning the group is the goal, partly because of the longer recovery time between the final group stage match and the first knockout match. To do so, Switzerland must defeat the co-host in its home stadium.

Yakin said that the fact a draw isn’t enough is actually better for him personally. “For a coach, it’s easier to have to play for a win.”

The stadium will be sold out with over 52,000 fans. The Swiss team has now gotten used to the early kickoff at 12:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. Swiss time). But the Canadians, whose previous matches began at 3:00 p.m., are also unlikely to have any trouble adjusting to this slight change.