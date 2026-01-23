Canadian journalist Camila Gonzalez is following the Swiss national team every step of the way at the World Cup. blue Sport spoke with the reporter and asked her what her impressions of the Swiss have been.

Canadian Journalist on the Swiss National Team “The Swiss are so warm and welcoming—I’m going to miss you all”

Camila Gonzalez, wherever the Swiss national team is these days, that’s where you are too. What’s your role?

I work for TSN, Canada’s largest sports TV network, which is also broadcasting the World Championship games. I’m covering the Swiss national team and reporting on the action in Group B. Since Canada is a co-host, this is obviously a major event for our country.

Now it’s time for the match between Switzerland and Canada.

The third group match will decide who wins the group. Everyone is looking forward to this matchup, and we Canadians believe we can pull it off.

What’s it like for you to follow the Swiss national team?

It’s great! As a soccer fan, seeing so many top players is really awesome. Normally, I’m in the TV studio, hosting MLS games or other soccer matches. Now, getting out there and being so close to a team—it’s a dream come true.

TSN host Camila Gonzalez. Instagram

How popular is soccer in Canada?

A lot of people follow soccer. Canada is a country of immigrants; people from all over the world have built their lives here—people from South America, Africa, Europe, and even Asia. Many come from countries where soccer is the number one sport. But with so many other sports like hockey, basketball, baseball, etc., soccer naturally doesn’t have it all that easy.

What will it be like after the World Cup?

I think the World Cup will spark something. During the matches, thousands of people pour into the streets of cities. I expect there will be a “before” and “after” the World Cup, and soccer will continue to grow. That said, people are already following the top European leagues and the Champions League.

What do Canadians think of the Swiss?

We have quite a lot in common. Switzerland also has many immigrants and welcomes people from all over the world. And there are similarities in soccer, too. The Swiss national team says it wants to play the best World Cup in its history. It’s exactly the same for us Canadians. I also think that both teams are underestimated by the major soccer nations.

What was your experience with the Swiss like?

At first, I was a little nervous because I didn’t know what the team and the players were like. But every single person I met—whether players, staff, press officers, or journalists—was so warm and welcoming. I’d almost go so far as to say that I’m going to miss you all. Even after the Qatar game, when things were a bit more tense, everyone stayed positive. That was very professional. I really have nothing but good things to say about the Swiss.

On Wednesday, Switzerland faces Canada. What’s your prediction?

Now you’re putting me on the spot! (laughs) I’d say it’ll be a 2–2 draw. That way, both teams advance and Canada wins the group.