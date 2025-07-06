Letting her feet do the talking: Iman Beney Keystone

After an unfortunate start to the European Championship, Switzerland must score points in Bern on Sunday to keep their chances of reaching the knockout rounds alive. Iman Beney could play a key role against Iceland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The sky opens up just in time for the start of training. Rays of sunshine flood the grounds of FC Dürrenast. While orange posters at the front on the main road point the way to the Lachenstadion - the Dutch team's training base - the Swiss team's pitch is somewhat sheltered behind it, within sight and earshot of the stands for the Lake Thun matches. "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" celebrates its premiere on July 9. A story about love, courage and humanity.

It's a headline that would also have suited the Swiss women's performance in Basel on Wednesday. The love and support from the stands, coupled with the courageous performance of Pia Sundhage's team, would have made for a fairytale start to the home European Championships. But the Swiss showed themselves to be vulnerable, human in fact. And so, despite a good performance, they are without points and under pressure ahead of their second group match against Iceland in Basel on Sunday. The training sessions look correspondingly committed. Nobody wants to lose their place in the starting eleven, everyone wants to recommend themselves for a nomination. Including Iman Beney.

Beney and the question of position

The 18-year-old from Valais is one of the last to enter the training ground this Friday. With her hair braided, she not only stands out visually, but also playfully. While others give commands when holding the ball, she lets her feet do the talking. Here she captures a ball, there she drops it off for her teammate.

Beney's footballing skills were never up for discussion. Rather, it was her position in the national team that was and still is the subject of debate. In the 3-5-2 system practiced by Sundhage, she plays on the right flank, which inevitably entails defensive work.

Many are of the opinion that the lively player, who recently announced her move from Young Boys to Manchester City, would be better off further forward. "Iman has her strengths defensively in the build-up," said Imke Wübbenhorst, Beney's coach at YB since 2022. However, she still has potential when she has to move back defensively or stop crossing passes.

"Of course, this position was a bit complicated at first because I'd never played there before," said Beney herself. "It was all new to me, but little by little the automatisms are getting better. I try to get as much out of it defensively and offensively as possible, even if it's complicated sometimes." The actual attacking player seems to be coming to terms with her role, but she doesn't seem really happy with it.

The bad memories of Iceland

If all the players are fit on Sunday, there probably won't be any major changes in terms of form or personnel, even if co-coach Lilie Persson said: "Maybe we'll make a few changes because Iceland play completely differently to Norway."

What awaits the Swiss in Bern is clear: an uncomfortable opponent that is particularly strong in set pieces. "The Icelanders are dangerous with long throw-ins, so we have to be aware of that and be prepared. But they also have weaknesses and we want to exploit them," said Persson.

The Swiss gained experience against the Icelanders in the Nations League. In the Letzigrund in February, the result was a disappointing 0-0 draw in low temperatures, and in April they let a comfortable lead slip in front of a sparse crowd in Reykjavik and drew 3-3.

Turning pressure into energy

The games in the Nations League do offer clues and experience. On Sunday in the sold-out Wankdorf and with temperatures likely to be high again, however, the starting position is completely different and depends much more on the outcome of the game. If the Swiss women lose, they could be eliminated from the home European Championships after just two games - just like the men in 2008.

"We have to win," say Beney and Persson in unison. Sundhage's Swedish compatriot takes heart from Wednesday's performance: "We didn't let the pressure get us down, we let the atmosphere inspire us." The Swiss national team can also be sure of the public's love on Sunday. What remains is the vulnerability that needs to be overcome.