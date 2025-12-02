Rafel Navarro's instructions are not yet being implemented as desired. Keystone

The defense remains the problem child of the Swiss national team. While the forward line is overstaffed, defensively there is a lack of personnel. This was demonstrated once again against Belgium and Wales.

Former national team coach Pia Sundhage was already forced to take drastic measures due to the lack of defenders. Without further ado, winger Iman Beney was switched to full-back and record goalscorer Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic was used in central defense.

The defense is failing

Even under Rafel Navarro, the problem has not gone away. Especially as Julia Stierli was also absent for the last match of the year alongside former defensive boss Luana Bühler, who has been injured since the European Championship preparation camp.

The fact that the defense is not as well-rehearsed as it should be became more than clear on Tuesday afternoon. For Wales' first goal, Viola Calligaris was in the way of goalkeeper Elvira Herzog. For the second goal, the Welsh outwitted the entire Swiss defense with a long-range shot. For the third goal, there were several players in the penalty area, but none of them prevented Woodham from finishing and scoring.

Who else besides the defenders failed to distinguish themselves? Elvira Herzog. After Livia Peng had stood between the posts against Belgium, Navarro gave Herzog a chance on Tuesday. But the RB Leipzig goalkeeper looked unsure in her build-up play and made mistakes. In short, she failed to recommend herself as number 1.

A lot of work awaits

Switzerland have won just one competitive match this year - four games if you include test matches. In the last three international matches alone, the national team has conceded eight goals. So it's clear where the Swiss need to improve ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

But there is also good news. Firstly, Eseosa Aigbogun has made her comeback after missing almost two years due to a cruciate ligament rupture in January 2024. The former Switzerland regular made her 100th international appearance against Wales when she came on as a 91st-minute substitute. If she stays fit, she could become a team mainstay again with a view to the World Cup qualifiers.

On the other hand, it is not surprising that not everything is coming together for Switzerland. Navarro has made no secret of his desire to make the style of play more offensive, more aggressive and with more ball possession. But the implementation will take time. The first signs of his ideas could already be seen in Friday's game against Belgium. Approaches that should be more visible after more training sessions next spring.

