Seraina Piubel joined the national team a week later than planned Keystone

The Swiss national team started the second week of their European Championship preparations in Nottwil. Before the final squad cut, all the players want to present themselves at their best.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The scenery has changed, but the starting position is the same. While the Swiss women's national team prepared for the European Championship in Magglingen last week, the SFA delegation has now moved on to central Switzerland. The view of Biel has given way to that of Lake Sempach.

At the Swiss Paraplegic Center in Nottwil, Pia Sundhage's team is taking part in the second of three weeks of preparation for the home European Championships. While the focus in the previous week was primarily on fitness exercises, this week will also see playful elements come into play. Seraina Piubel, captain Lia Wälti and record international Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic joined the team in Nottwil, three players who had been absent in Magglingen for various reasons.

Piubel's week in the home office

While Wälti was given a break after the long season with Arsenal, Crnogorcevic was still involved with her club Seattle. And Piubel joined the team a week later than planned, as her club West Ham had vetoed making the player from Aargau available to the national team beforehand. The English club argued that Piubel's decision was due to strain management and wanted to prevent the 25-year-old from suffering an injury with the national team shortly before the European Championship tournament.

Pia Sundhage and the Swiss team start their preparations for the European Championships with shaky self-confidence sda

"I would have loved to have been with the team last week," said Piubel. "But West Ham is my employer. I have to accept such decisions." Piubel received a program from the national team's fitness coaches and reeled it off at home. "That went pretty well. But I'm looking forward to being able to present myself on the pitch now."

Piubel is not alone in this endeavor. Coach Sundhage also called up more than 30 players for the second week, but in the end only 23 of them will be given a European Championship ticket. It is the topic that comes up again and again as the national team players move from lounge chair to lounge chair on the terrace of the Guido A. Zäch Institute on Monday morning, trying to satisfy the immense interest of the media. "It's a different kind of pressure than normal," says Eseosa Aigbogun.

The AS Roma defender hasn't always been involved recently due to injury. Now she and her team-mates have four days to finally convince coach Sundhage of their qualities. The Swede will inform the players on Friday, thus shattering around a dozen European Championship dreams, before the final squad is presented in Zurich on Monday. Aigbogun says: "I'll give my all so that I can be there."