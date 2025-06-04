After the Nations League is before the European Championship preparations. But the Swiss women don't have time to mourn their failure to stay in the league - they need to get back on track. Five questions and answers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

What impact has relegation from League A of the Nations League had on the Swiss national team?

The renewed relegation to the B division of the Nations League is hardly an issue for the Swiss women after the defeat against Norway. Neither among the players nor the staff. Everyone involved is fully focused on the home European Championships in July. Coach Pia Sundhage recently let it be known in Sion that relegation would "not be the end of the world" and that she would prefer a victory at the European Championships to one in the Nations League. These are understandable thoughts in view of the appeal of the European Championship in Switzerland. However, it should not be forgotten that the Swiss women's path to the next major tournament after the European Championship became significantly more difficult on Tuesday evening.

The 2027 World Cup will take place in Brazil, and while the nations in League A of the Nations League can secure a place at this major global event directly, the teams in the lower leagues will have to survive several rounds to have a chance of flying to the Copacabana in two years' time. After relegation, the best the Swiss women can do as group winners is secure a place in the play-off phase, in which they have to survive two clashes with teams from League A or B, each with a first and second leg. If the SFA team is then one of the seven best teams that had to go this route, it will be in Brazil. Otherwise, the play-offs between the continental associations offer the last chance. This is how the last three World Cup tickets will be awarded.

What else will happen between now and Switzerland's European Championship opener against Norway in Basel on July 2?

The Nations League will lead almost seamlessly into the immediate preparations for the European Championship. The first of a total of three preparation camps begins next Monday in Magglingen. The following week, the Swiss women will train in Nottwil, followed by the final camp in Abtwil a week later. As part of this final week of preparation, the Swiss team will play one last test match before the European Championships. On June 26, it will host the Czech Republic at the Schützenwiese in Winterthur. Two days later, the SFA delegation will move into their base camp at the Hotel Seepark in Thun, where they will be accommodated for the entire European Championship tournament, at least until their elimination.

When will the definitive European Championship squad be announced?

Next Friday, the SFA will publish a list of 30 players who will start their first preparation camp in Magglingen on Monday. It is a first inventory. However, coach Sundhage has let it be known that she also wants to give young players a chance to show themselves. In this respect, there will always be movement in the squad during the three weeks of preparation. Things will only settle down in this respect on June 23. Sundhage will then announce her 23-strong European Championship squad at Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse.

Pia Sundhage and the Swiss team start their preparations for the European Championships with shaken self-confidence Keystone

How many changes can be expected to the current squad that was called up for the Nations League against France and Norway?

Since Pia Sundhage has been national coach, the Swede has always tried to get as comprehensive a picture as possible of the players available. Accordingly, she also fields players who are not in the spotlight but who are among the top performers in their club teams. The 65-year-old's motto is that she wants to field the best team, not necessarily the best players. She cites Iman Beney as an example of this. At YB, the young player from Valais plays up front. Sundhage likes to deploy the 18-year-old as one of the full-backs in the 3-5-2 system, which means Beney has to cope with far more defensive duties in the national team than at the club. But the coach likes the qualities Beney brings to the table with her speed and finesse on the ball. That is why she is sticking to her plan. "I am stubborn and I will make it work," she says.

It can be assumed that the majority of the players who were last involved will also be part of this team at the home European Championships. In view of the difficulties in the offense, it will be interesting to see who else Sundhage puts her trust in alongside the seeded Sydney Schertenleib. Naomi Luyet caught the eye with a dream goal in the 2:1 win over France in October, but then missed a long time through injury. The Valais native showed that she can be an invigorating element, not least in the final of the Women's Super League, when she gave YB new impetus on their way to the championship title against GC and played a decisive role in the goals to catch up. However, Sundhage believes that all players must not only be healthy, but also fit, so that they can keep going for 90 minutes if necessary. She currently has a question mark over Luyet.

The goalkeeper position has also been a topic of discussion recently. After Elvira Herzog's uncertainties, Livia Peng was recently given the nod twice, but the Graubünden native didn't always perform in style either. The only thing that is certain is that the discussions will probably not die down before the European Championships. Especially as Sundhage refrains from making a clear commitment. She says: "Elvira can be number 1, Livia can be number 1, Nadine Böhi can also be number 1 at the European Championships. We'll see."

In addition to Finland, the Swiss will also play Norway and Iceland at the European Championships. They are winless against these teams in the Nations League. Is qualification for the quarter-finals even realistic?

The courageous performance against Norway on Tuesday has rekindled some hope after the dismal display against France on Friday. However, it cannot be denied that the Swiss are not approaching their preparations for the European Championship with the greatest confidence. When the groups were drawn, the tenor was clear: the quarter-finals must be the goal, as Iceland and Finland are weaker. On paper, nothing has changed.

But in the few weeks until the start of the European Championship, the Swiss must find ways to remedy their defensive deficiencies and finally score goals regularly again in attack. Otherwise, the home European Championship could be over after the group stage, just like the European Championship tournaments in 2017 and 2022. After the game against Norway, Pia Sundhage was asked whether it was the biggest challenge of her coaching career to turn this Swiss team from losers into winners in just a few weeks. The answer, short yet telling: "Yes".