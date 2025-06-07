The Swiss national team wins the first of its two test matches on the USA tour. In Salt Lake City, Murat Yakin's team defeated Mexico 4:2.

Linus Hämmerli

The game at Rice-Eccles Stadium took place under special conditions. The pitch, on which the University of Utah's college football team normally plays, was somewhat narrower compared to normal football pitches, but the temperature was high in the early afternoon.

This also explains why the final score was so high. The many changes in the second half, seven on both sides, also contributed to the fact that the game became rather disjointed and random as it wore on. The Swiss had the better end, celebrating victory against the upcoming World Cup hosts thanks to four different goalscorers.

Amenda from the start

Murat Yakin, who said in the run-up to the match that the two June test matches were intended to whet the appetite for the 2026 World Cup, relied mainly on established players. The absence of Denis Zakaria, who the national team coach wanted to field in defense, meant that Yakin switched to a back four - with 21-year-old Aurèle Amenda alongside defensive boss Manuel Akanji. The Eintracht Frankfurt central defender made only his third international appearance.

The only other surprise was that Ardon Jashari was not on the pitch from the start. The midfielder, who was named the best player in the Belgian league, was initially left behind established players such as Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler and Vincent Sierro. The Mexicans, who won the North and Central American Nations League in March, also had some, but not all, of their supposed regulars on the pitch.

The Swiss took the lead in the 20th minute through Breel Embolo. After winning the ball, Ricardo Rodriguez played a long pass, Embolo played around the goalkeeper with a bit of luck and then easily slotted the ball past the defender into the net.

First goal for Rieder

In the second half, the Mexicans equalized in front of 41,508 official fans. The fact that Switzerland were then able to regain the lead was partly down to the strong Zeki Amdouni, who scored immediately after coming on as a substitute to make it 2-1. It was his eleventh goal in his 26th international match. However, this was preceded by a clear offside by Cédric Zesiger, which was not whistled off - a VAR was not in action.

Amdouni also had a hand in Dan Ndoye's 3:1 goal. He successfully disrupted the defender in the build-up and Fabian Rieder then set up the Bologna attacker, who scored his second goal for the national team. It was also Rieder who provided the assist after the Mexicans had scored the final goal. It was the 23-year-old's first goal for the national team.

he Swiss now travel on to Nashville, Tennessee, as part of their tour of the USA. The second test match will take place there on Wednesday night, kicking off at 2.00 a.m. Swiss time. Their opponents will be the USA, another host of the 2026 World Cup, who lost 2-1 to Turkey in a test match on Saturday.

95th minute The game is over Switzerland beat Mexico 4:2.

90th minute Goal for Switzerland! Rieder puts the lid on it After winning the ball, it lands directly to Rieder, who takes a few more steps and then shoots. The ball is deflected, but flies over Mexico goalkeeper Rangel and into the goal. Switzerland make it 4:2.

86th minute Double change for Switzerland Murat Yakin makes another change. Blondel comes on for Widmer, Sow replaces Sierro. The final phase is underway.

80th minute Collision leads to a stoppage in play After a collision between Montes and Chavez, both Mexicans remain on the ground and the game is interrupted. Montes is unable to continue and has to be substituted.

75th minute Goal again! Mexico come back Switzerland's two-goal lead unfortunately only lasts a short time. The joker strikes again for Mexico, Sepulveda beats Kobel with a low shot into the near corner of the goal. Mexico are back in the game.

71st minute Goal for Switzerland! Ndoye makes it 3:1 The Nati go one better. Rieder makes a strong pass to Ndoye in the penalty area, who creates some space, moves towards goal and scores with a precise shot into the near corner to make it 3:1.

64th minute Goal for Switzerland! Joker Amdouni scores Zeki Amdouni is barely on the pitch when he gives Switzerland the lead again! Rieder's free-kick is blocked by the wall, Jashari gets in a follow-up shot, but this is also deflected. However, the ball slips through to Zesiger. He is offside but is stopped, allowing Amdouni to get to the ball and not be asked twice. Luckily for the Nati: because there is no VAR, the goal is not taken back. Several Swiss players are offside for Jashari's finish. Picture: SRF

61st minute Double substitution for Switzerland Zesiger and Amdouni come in, Akanji and goalscorer Embolo are off.

57th minute Rieder tries Switzerland are on the offensive again, Rieder gets a corner kick and takes it himself, but his cross flies wide of everyone.

55th minute Mexico almost double their lead Next good chance for the Mexicans. Alvarado has plenty of space on the edge of the penalty area and goes for the finish, but the ball flies over Kobel's goal.

52nd minute Mexico equalize the match Kobel is beaten for the first time. Akanji and Garcia are unable to clear the ball at the highest level and Garcia's ricochet becomes the perfect template for Gimenez, who has no trouble equalizing for Mexico.

46th minute The game continues Yakin makes two changes at the break. Xhaka and Rodriguez go off, Jahsari and Garcia come in.

45th minute Break in Salt Lake City Switzerland lead 1:0 after 45 minutes.

40th minute Widmer misses the second goal Next chance for the Nati. Widmer shows himself to be on the offensive and skilfully gets past an opponent with a hook. The low finish is also good, but Mexico goalie Rangel makes an even better save.

34th minute Sierro misses the crossbar with a lob shot Switzerland almost go one better. Mexico goalkeeper Rangel storms out of his goal and is quicker to the ball than Ndoye, but can only clear it as far as Sierro. The Swiss striker takes off immediately, but his lob lands on the crossbar. Lucky for Mexico.

29th minute Kobel with a big save - Mexico miss the equalizer Mexico look for a quick equalizer and Giménez has a great chance. He is free to shoot from a few meters out, but Kobel makes a miraculous save and steers the ball over the goal. Shortly afterwards, the Nati keeper is called upon again and clears brilliantly - this time in a one-on-one with César Montes.

20th minute Goal for Switzerland! Embolo puts the Nati in the lead Switzerland take the lead in Salt Lake City. And how! Rodriguez surprises the Mexican defense with a sugar pass into the path of Embolo, who is lucky enough to get through and leave goalkeeper Raul Rangel no chance.

17th minute Yellow card against Mexico Jesús Orozco blocks Embolo in midfield and is shown the first yellow card of the match.

14th minute First Swiss goal Then the national team try their first shot. Ndoye dribbles against several opponents and finally takes a shot. However, his shot is deflected and Switzerland take their first corner.

9th minute Rodriguez clears a dangerous cross After the Swiss team make their first appearance in the opposition penalty area, the Mexicans switch gears quickly and deliver the ball dangerously to the middle from the far left. However, Rodriguez is on hand to clear ahead of his opponent.

4th minute First goal for Mexico Switzerland have a lot of possession in the opening phase, but mostly in their own half of the pitch. However, Gregor Kobel makes a mistake in the build-up and his pass ends up with Alvarado. He gets the ball in front of him and takes off, but the finish is no problem for the Nati goalkeeper.

1st minute The game is underway! What will Switzerland show against Mexico?

#Preview It's about to start The two teams have entered the pitch. The national anthems follow. Then it can begin.

#Line-ups Yakin will field these 11 against Mexico Yakin is relying on a back four of Rodriguez, Akanji, Amenda and Widmer. Xhaka returns to the starting eleven and Breel Embolo starts up front as the only striker. Aufstellung | Composition | Formazione



🕙 22:00 CEST

#Preview The national team wants to whet the appetite for the World Cup in the USA The Swiss national team will play the first game of its US tour in Salt Lake City. Murat Yakin's team will be looking to regain their positive mood against Mexico. At Rice-Eccles Stadium, the 50,000-capacity home of the University of Utah's college football team, Switzerland will play its first game in the USA for 18 years. In 2007, the SFA team under coach Köbi Kuhn played two test matches in Florida against Jamaica (2-0) and Colombia (1-3). Murat Yakin marvels at the Rice-Eccles Stadium. KEYSTONE

#Preview Yakin will have to make do without Zakaria The SFV announced on Friday: Denis Zakaria is leaving. The midfielder is leaving the camp due to muscular complaints. Yakin wanted Zakaria to play in central defense. This plan has now fallen through. Muscular complaints Denis Zakaria leaves Nati camp early

#Preview Hello .. ... and welcome to the international match between Mexico and Switzerland. Kick-off is at 10 pm. Watch the match here in the ticker. Show more

