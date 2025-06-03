Reuteler was suspended for the 4-0 defeat against France. She played a really strong Bundesliga season with Frankfurt and is also indispensable for the national team due to her qualities in attack. However, no one player will be able to do the job against Norway, the whole team will have to do more. At the pre-match press conference, national team coach Pia Sundhage said that what she had missed above all was the necessary aggression. Reuteler has a similar view and says: "Maybe you have to knock one out once in a while."