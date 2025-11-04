Will there be Swiss cheers again soon? The Swiss national team will face Northern Ireland, Turkey and Malta in the World Cup qualifiers. sda

The Swiss women's national team will face Northern Ireland, Turkey and Malta in League B of the qualifiers for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. This was the result of the draw on Tuesday in Nyon.

Sandro Zappella

The Swiss women, who were seeded in Pot 1, can be satisfied with their draw. From pot 2, they were drawn against Northern Ireland, the weakest possible opponent according to the FIFA world rankings. They also avoided Slovakia in pot 3.

Switzerland have a positive record against all of their group opponents, with an unblemished record against Northern Ireland and Turkey in five and four meetings respectively. Only against Malta have the Swiss had to share the points twice in four encounters. The last time they drew 0-0 on the Mediterranean island was in February 2007. However, only the matches against Turkey two years ago, which Switzerland played at home as part of their irrelevant European Championship qualifiers, were really meaningful due to the proximity in time.

"It's certainly a group in which our goal is to win. I don't think Turkey will be easy to beat. I haven't played against Malta for a long time, so it will be exciting. The Northern Irish will be our biggest rivals. The away games with them are always very difficult. They always give their all to make their country proud. So it will always take top performances from our side to get through the group. At the same time, we have the clear goal of creating the best starting position to reach the World Cup and advance to League A," says captain Lia Wälti about the draw.

The rocky road to the World Cup

Even if the opponents are not big names, the road to the finals will be difficult after relegation to League B in the Nations League in the spring. This is because only the four group winners of League A qualify directly.

The other eleven direct European starting places are awarded via play-offs, which are played in two rounds with first and second legs. Switzerland will reach these if they do not finish their group of four in League B in last place. If it wins its group, it will at least avoid a team from League A in the first play-off round.

The qualifying groups League A

Group 1: Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Serbia.

Group 2: France, Netherlands, Poland, Ireland.

Group 3: Spain, England, Iceland, Ukraine.

Group 4: Germany, Norway, Austria, Slovenia.

League B

Group 2: SWITZERLAND, Northern Ireland, Turkey, Malta.

Group 1: Wales, Czech Republic, Albania, Montenegro.

Group 3: Portugal, Finland, Slovakia, Latvia.

Group 4: Belgium, Scotland, Israel, Luxembourg.

League C

Group 1: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein.

Group 2: Croatia, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Gibraltar.

Group 3: Hungary, Azerbaijan, North Macedonia, Andorra.

Group 4: Greece, Faroe Islands, Georgia.

Group 5: Romania, Cyprus, Moldova.

Group 6: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia.

Mode: The four group winners of League A qualify directly for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. The other seven European starting places will be awarded in two play-off rounds with first and second legs. All teams from League A (except the group winners) and League B (except the teams finishing bottom of the group) as well as the group winners and the best two runners-up from League C will qualify.

Playing dates: March 2026 to June 2026 (qualification) and October 2026 to December 2026 (playoffs). Show more

It has been clear since Monday that Switzerland will complete the qualifiers with a new face on the touchline. The association announced the immediate departure of national team coach Pia Sundhage. The contract with the Swede, who led the Swiss national team to the European Championship quarter-finals, would have expired at the end of the year.

The qualifying phase begins in March 2026 and ends with the play-offs, which will be held from October to December. The final round with 32 teams will take place in Brazil from June 24 to July 25, 2027. It would be Switzerland's fourth major event in a row.

