Granit Xhaka and the Swiss national team let their performance speak for itself against Bosnia. KEYSTONE

With a 1-1 draw and a 4-1 win in their first two World Cup matches, the Swiss national team made history in 1994. Is this a good omen for this year’s tournament?

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 1994, Switzerland returned to the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. The results in the first two matches: a 1-1 draw against the U.S. and a 4-1 win over Romania. The Swiss national team has achieved exactly the same results in 2026.

For the team led by then-national team coach Roy Hodgson, the four points from those two opening matches were enough to advance.

However, the Swiss national team is unlikely to rely on help from others in 2026 and will aim for a victory against Canada. Show more

The Swiss national team is back on track after a disappointing 1–1 draw against Qatar. Against Bosnia, the team led by Granit Xhaka bounced back impressively and won 4–1.

1-1 and 4-1—doesn’t that sound familiar? You bet: That’s exactly how the Swiss national team started the 1994 World Cup in the U.S. Back then, Alain Sutter, Stéphane Chapuisat, and Georges Bregy put Swiss soccer back on the map and caused a sensation on the international stage 28 years after the team’s last World Cup appearance.

1–1 to start

1994 – A free kick for the history books: Georges Bregy showed off his magic touch against the host nation, curling the ball past the wall and straight into the top corner. Switzerland’s first World Cup goal in 28 years was a reality. Then-coach Roy Hodgson brought the 36-year-old Bregy back into the national team, and Bregy repaid that trust with a dream goal. A few minutes later, the U.S. equalized to make the final score 1–1.

2026 – Grist for the critics’ mill: At the 1994 World Cup, the national team heroes of that era laid the foundation for future generations. Expectations have risen year after year since then and, 32 years after Sutter, Chapuisat, and company, are on an entirely different level. A rout against Qatar is expected. Instead, a disappointing 1–1 draw ensues. Instead of praise, criticism rains down on the national team.

4–1 Show of Strength

1994 – Victory over dark horse Romania: The team led by then-superstar Gheorghe Hagi is widely regarded as one of the most technically skilled in Europe, but the Swiss national team remains unfazed. Alain Sutter opens the scoring. Stéphane Chapuisat and Adrian Knup, who scores twice, also get on the scoresheet.

2026 – The Swiss national team lives up to its role as favorite: Against Bosnia, the Swiss flex their muscles in the closing stages. The Swiss had already been dominating the match. Super subs Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi finally convert that dominance into goals in the closing stages. Xhaka seals the deal with a 4–1 goal in stoppage time. And just as in 1994, the Swiss national team finishes the match with a man advantage and ends up with four points after two games, with a goal difference of 5–2.

Switzerland advances to the next round—will they do it again in 2026?

1994 – Loss to Colombia: Although Switzerland lost 0–2 to the South Americans, they advanced to the Round of 16. This was because Romania defeated the U.S. An entire nation celebrated the team as heroes. The 1994 World Cup squad achieved what no Swiss national team had ever done before. A new era of Swiss soccer had begun.

2026 – A tough test against Canada: A 0–2 loss to the host nation? Please, no. Because then, just like in 1994, the Swiss national team would be dependent on help from others. But let’s not get caught up in those calculations just yet. Just as they did 28 years ago by reaching the round of 16, the Swiss national team can make “history” at this year’s World Cup, as there has never been a round of 32 before. With a single point against the host nation, advancing is a certainty.

The Swiss National Team and the Opening-Match Draw

A look back at the 1994 World Cup and the parallels with the 2026 tournament bode well for another “summer fairy tale.” And for those who enjoy reading the tea leaves even more: Whenever Switzerland has drawn its first match in past tournaments (1–1 against the U.S. at the 1994 World Cup, 0–0 against France at the 2006 World Cup, 1–1 against Brazil at the 2018 World Cup, 1–1 against Wales at the 2020 European Championship), they advanced to the next round.

But as we all know, soccer history has little to do with the present: the next 90 minutes will determine whether the team advances or not. And those 90 minutes lie ahead for the Swiss national team against host nation Canada this coming Wednesday.

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