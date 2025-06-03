Disappointment in the Swiss squad: the national team is relegated from the Nations League. KEYSTONE

The Swiss national team loses 0:1 against Norway despite clear field superiority and ends the Nations League without a win and is relegated to League B. A bitter blow 28 days before the home European Championship.

Patrick Lämmle

Anyone who consulted the statistics at the end of this match between Switzerland and Norway might have hoped that the SFA team would actually have made it. They would have actually celebrated their first victory in a serious match since July 2024 and averted direct relegation from League A of the Nations League at the last moment. 16:5 shots, 1.4 to 0.7 in expected goals. But this evening was to show once again that statistics sometimes lie. Because the red scoreboard in the Tourbillon ended up reading 0:1 for Norway.

Less than four minutes had been played when Vilde Böe beat Risa Livia Peng, who was once again preferred to Elvira Herzog, in the Swiss goal with a powerful shot. The Scandinavians did not manage many more attacking moves. The fact that the goal was probably preceded by an offside call may have made it even more bitter for the Swiss. However, the fact that they once again failed to score has nothing to do with this one scene.

Revenge on July 2

And yet the picturesque backdrop of the Valais hills and the medieval castle of Tourbillon seemed to awaken an attacking spirit in the Swiss women that they had hardly been able to display before this year. Above all, the two strikers Sydney Schertenleib and Géraldine Reuteler repeatedly managed to cause trouble in the Norwegian defense.

With tricky dribbles and quick runs into the deep. The fact that Reuteler, who had missed the 4-0 defeat to France on Friday due to a yellow card suspension, was named up front was a first for the national team. Previously, Pia Sundhage had always deployed her further back in midfield.

Calligaris' goal in the closing stages was disallowed for offside. KEYSTONE

At her club Eintracht Frankfurt, the player from Nidwalden is regularly deployed up front. It was therefore no surprise that Reuteler immediately found her feet in this role, even with the Swiss cross on her chest. After half an hour, the 26-year-old had a shot on goal but missed, after the break she saw her deflection fly straight into the arms of Norwegian goalkeeper Cecilie Fiskerstrand, and after an hour she tried a shot from the edge of the penalty area, but it slipped over her instep and was clearly too high.

Reuteler's efforts on this summer evening were emblematic of a team that tried a lot but ultimately came away empty-handed. And after a year, they have to take another step into the second tier of the Nations League. It is a drop of bitterness before the big highlight of the European Championship at home.

On July 2, Switzerland and Norway will face each other again in Basel to open their tournament. If the goals that didn't want to fall in Valais are scored, the mood in the Swiss camp will be completely different. Relegation or not.

The telegram

Switzerland - Norway 0:1 (0:1)

Sion. - 6888 spectators. - SR Caputi (ITA). - Goal: 4th Böe Risa 0:1.

Switzerland: Peng; Calligaris, Stierli, Maritz (78. Pilgrim); Beney, Ivelj (46. Fölmli), Wälti, Vallotto, Riesen (84. Lehmann); Reuteler, Schertenleib (67. Xhemaili).

Norway: Fiskerstrand; Bjelde (72. Woldvik), Mjelde (46. Ostenstad), Tuva Hansen, Lund; Leonhardsen-Maanum (62. Terland), Böe Risa (62. Naalsund), Engen; Ildhusöy (46. Gaupset), Hegerberg, Reiten.

Remarks: Switzerland without Crnogorcevic and Terchoun (both injured). 93rd goal by Calligaris disallowed for offside. Cautions: 51st Lund. 64th Reiten. 87th Engen.

