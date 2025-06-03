The Swiss national team loses 0:1 against Norway despite clear field superiority and ends the Nations League without a win and is relegated to League B. A bitter blow 28 days before the home European Championship.
Anyone who consulted the statistics at the end of this match between Switzerland and Norway might have hoped that the SFA team would actually have made it. They would have actually celebrated their first victory in a serious match since July 2024 and averted direct relegation from League A of the Nations League at the last moment. 16:5 shots, 1.4 to 0.7 in expected goals. But this evening was to show once again that statistics sometimes lie. Because the red scoreboard in the Tourbillon ended up reading 0:1 for Norway.
Less than four minutes had been played when Vilde Böe beat Risa Livia Peng, who was once again preferred to Elvira Herzog, in the Swiss goal with a powerful shot. The Scandinavians did not manage many more attacking moves. The fact that the goal was probably preceded by an offside call may have made it even more bitter for the Swiss. However, the fact that they once again failed to score has nothing to do with this one scene.
Revenge on July 2
And yet the picturesque backdrop of the Valais hills and the medieval castle of Tourbillon seemed to awaken an attacking spirit in the Swiss women that they had hardly been able to display before this year. Above all, the two strikers Sydney Schertenleib and Géraldine Reuteler repeatedly managed to cause trouble in the Norwegian defense.
With tricky dribbles and quick runs into the deep. The fact that Reuteler, who had missed the 4-0 defeat to France on Friday due to a yellow card suspension, was named up front was a first for the national team. Previously, Pia Sundhage had always deployed her further back in midfield.
At her club Eintracht Frankfurt, the player from Nidwalden is regularly deployed up front. It was therefore no surprise that Reuteler immediately found her feet in this role, even with the Swiss cross on her chest. After half an hour, the 26-year-old had a shot on goal but missed, after the break she saw her deflection fly straight into the arms of Norwegian goalkeeper Cecilie Fiskerstrand, and after an hour she tried a shot from the edge of the penalty area, but it slipped over her instep and was clearly too high.
Reuteler's efforts on this summer evening were emblematic of a team that tried a lot but ultimately came away empty-handed. And after a year, they have to take another step into the second tier of the Nations League. It is a drop of bitterness before the big highlight of the European Championship at home.
On July 2, Switzerland and Norway will face each other again in Basel to open their tournament. If the goals that didn't want to fall in Valais are scored, the mood in the Swiss camp will be completely different. Relegation or not.
The telegram
Switzerland - Norway 0:1 (0:1)
Sion. - 6888 spectators. - SR Caputi (ITA). - Goal: 4th Böe Risa 0:1.
Switzerland: Peng; Calligaris, Stierli, Maritz (78. Pilgrim); Beney, Ivelj (46. Fölmli), Wälti, Vallotto, Riesen (84. Lehmann); Reuteler, Schertenleib (67. Xhemaili).
Norway: Fiskerstrand; Bjelde (72. Woldvik), Mjelde (46. Ostenstad), Tuva Hansen, Lund; Leonhardsen-Maanum (62. Terland), Böe Risa (62. Naalsund), Engen; Ildhusöy (46. Gaupset), Hegerberg, Reiten.
Remarks: Switzerland without Crnogorcevic and Terchoun (both injured). 93rd goal by Calligaris disallowed for offside. Cautions: 51st Lund. 64th Reiten. 87th Engen.
Switzerland lose 1-0 to Norway and are relegated
That is bitter. The Swiss pressed hard for an equalizer after the break, but the ball wouldn't go in. Switzerland finish the Nations League without a win and are relegated. The European Championship begins in 28 days, when Switzerland will face Norway again.
90.+3'
Calligaris scores - but it's offside
This goal would have been so well deserved, but Calligaris is offside from her corner kick. So there will be no more tension here after all.
90.
Seven minutes of stoppage time
Is there still a football miracle here? Or at least a draw for a better feeling ahead of the European Championship at home?
87.
Xhemaili with a chance
Xhemaili goes down in the opponent's penalty area, but doesn't give up and puts the ball on target while lying on the ground.
85.
France take the lead against Iceland
In the parallel match, France did what the Swiss should have done: they scored two goals.
84.
✍️ Lehmann comes on for Riesen
Can Alisha Lehmann still make a difference here?
82.
History does not speak in Switzerland's favor
March 2019 was the last time Switzerland turned a game around after trailing for 90 minutes. And today there are only a few minutes left to achieve the impossible.
78.
Peng misjudges
After Riesen loses the ball in midfield, the Norwegians switch quickly for once. Peng is played around, but the attacker only hits the outside of the net.
78.
✍️ Pilgrim comes on for Maritz
Pilgrim comes on for Maritz, which should also change the system.
76.
Riesen with a weak cross
Nadine Riesen stands out because she covers more kilometers than almost anyone else. But the quality of her crosses leaves a lot to be desired.
73.
No goals yet in Iceland v France
Should Iceland draw with France, two goals would be enough for Switzerland to secure direct league survival. It would be well-deserved based on the share of play. But there is still a long way to go before this scenario materializes.
68.
Corner kick for Switzerland
The header comes into the back, where Beney heads the ball towards the middle. In the end, no teammate gets to the ball and it flies into the goalkeeper's hands.
67.
✍️ Xhemaili comes on for Schertenleib
Riola Xhemaili gets her chance.
63.
Reuteler with another shot into the night sky
Reuteler is the most eye-catching player on the pitch. After a bounce, she reacted the quickest and immediately went for the finish. She is not in the best position for the ball and this shot also flies wide of the goal.
62.
Beney goes for the finish
Schertenleib shifts the play to Beney with a long ball. She controls the ball, doesn't hesitate and takes a shot with her weaker left foot. The ball sails well past the goal.
59.
The crowd is announced
6888 spectators are in the stadium.
58.
Switzerland play a power play
The Swiss have installed themselves deep in their opponents' half of the pitch. It's still not really dangerous, but there's something in the air.
53.
Schertenleib plays her opponent dizzy ...
... and ultimately herself. It was nice to see how she hit her hooks, but unfortunately it was one too many.
51.
The national team gets off to a good start
The Swiss picked up where they left off before the break. After a free kick from Stierli, things got really dangerous.
49.
Riesen catches out her opponent
Riesen makes a wonderful break down the wing and her pass to the middle rolls past friend and foe. The pass is not perfect, but the Swiss simply do not have enough presence in their opponents' penalty area.
46.
✍️ Fölmli comes on for Ivelj
Ivelj put in a good performance in the first half. However, as she is coming back from injury, the change is understandable. And with Fölmli comes a striker who brings a little more water displacement.
HALF-TIME
🫖 Switzerland trailing 0:1 at the break
The Swiss conceded 0:1 in the 4th minute, Livia Peng powerless to stop Boe Risa's shot. After that, it was the Swiss who put in much more effort, but rarely got dangerously close to goal. Reuteler (32) and Vallotto had the best chances to equalize shortly before the break. But Norway could also have scored, with Ada Hegerberg taking a dangerous shot in the 44th minute. The score between Iceland and France is still 0-0 after the first half.
45.+1'
Vallotto with a good chance
First Maritz's shot is blocked, then Vallotto's. Shortly afterwards, Vallotto gets the ball again, dances past an opponent and shoots past the goal. Switzerland had their best phase shortly before the break.
44.
Hegerberg misses a great chance
Maritz underestimates a long ball that Ada Hegerberg, who is positioned behind her, dangerously delivers towards goal. However, she just misses the target. It would have been too much if Norway had scored 2:0 here.
41.
Sundhage has to come up with something
Switzerland need goals here and will probably have to think of something during the break. Will they change the system at half-time? Or will she bring on new players? Riola Xhemaili proved at PSV that she can score goals. Who knows, maybe she'll get a chance today, even if she doesn't seem to be very popular with Sundhage.
37.
Norway remain pale
What's going on with Norway? They scored their early goal but have remained pale ever since.
32.
Reuteler misses first big chance
Reuteler is launched and wins her running duel. However, her attempt to lift the ball over the goalkeeper at full stretch is unsuccessful and the ball sails wide of the goal. Nevertheless, it is the Swiss team's best chance.
30.
Reuteler fights back
Reuteler wins the ball and a promising chance opens up. But she is whistled back. And rightly so, as she pulls her opponent back by the arm.
27.
Norway's goalkeeper is suddenly on the ground
Far away from the action, Norway's goalkeeper sits down on the grass. The referee interrupts the game when a Norwegian player points this out. What exactly happened remains a mystery at first. After a short period of care, she can play on.
22.
Switzerland still without a shot on goal
One shot, one goal: that's what the spectators have seen so far. Only, from the Swiss point of view, the wrong team has scored. The national team is trying to play forward, but has yet to score. It will of course be difficult to win here.
18.
Schertenleib with a strong move
Schertenleib lets her opponent run into space with an overlap, but instead of going for the finish with her weaker left foot from 18 meters, she passes to Riesen on the wing. Her cross is safe for the Norwegian.
16.
Riesen gets a corner
Schertenleib launches Riesen, who sprints down the line. Crossing into the sixteen is not very promising, as the Swiss are not following up well enough. And yet Riesen gets a corner.
13.
Beney ventures forward again
Beney ventures forward for the second time, but loses the ball on the edge of the penalty area. But that's exactly what Sundhage wants to see, players who are brave and take risks.
10.
Little flow to the game
Both sides are losing the ball too quickly. There is no danger at first.
7.
Switzerland try to play forward
How does Switzerland react to the latest setback? At least they seem to want to continue playing forward.
4.
⚽ Norway take an early lead
Switzerland make a brave start, but it's the Norwegians who take the lead. Risa smashes the ball into the net.
1.
The game begins
Norway open the game.
A minute's silence for the community of Blatten
The stadium falls silent once again before kick-off. A minute's silence for the community of Blatten, which was hit by a devastating natural disaster.
Everything is ready in Sion
The national anthems have been played and after the toss of the coin, it's time to get started.
Kick-off is at 20:00
The players are at operating temperature and have retired to the dressing rooms once again. The big game is about to start.
Peng is back in the starting eleven
The fact that goalkeeper Livia Peng is starting again may be the biggest surprise for many. However, there are changes compared to the France game: Nadine Riesen, Géraldine Reuteler and Noemi Ivelj are in the starting eleven in place of Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (injured), Coumba Sow and Svenja Fölmli.
The line-up of the Norwegians
More aggression required
Reuteler was suspended for the 4-0 defeat against France. She played a really strong Bundesliga season with Frankfurt and is also indispensable for the national team due to her qualities in attack. However, no one player will be able to do the job against Norway, the whole team will have to do more. At the pre-match press conference, national team coach Pia Sundhage said that what she had missed above all was the necessary aggression. Reuteler has a similar view and says: "Maybe you have to knock one out once in a while."
The starting position
How Switzerland avoided relegation
- Switzerland will finish second and avoid relegation if they beat Norway by two goals or more and Iceland lose to France, or if Switzerland win by any score and Iceland draw.
- Switzerland will enter the relegation play-offs if they win by two goals or more and Iceland win.
- Switzerland will be relegated if they do not win, or if they win by one goal difference and Iceland win.
Hello ...
... and welcome to the Nations League match between Switzerland and Norway. Four days after the 4-0 defeat against France, the Swiss national team will be looking to avoid relegation and start the upcoming European Championship preparations on a positive note. Switzerland will then face Norway again on July 2 in Basel to kick off their home European Championships - which is another reason why a win would be particularly valuable.