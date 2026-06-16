The World Cup false start is still weighing heavily on the Swiss. Here are four areas of concern within the national team that need to be addressed before the crucial match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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Set pieces

When executed correctly, corner kicks and free kicks can immediately create scoring opportunities and are a crucial component, especially against defensively minded teams. However, the Swiss were completely ineffective on set pieces against Qatar. Although they earned ten corner kicks, none of them resulted in a dangerous situation. Yet the national team actually has players with strong heading ability, such as Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, and Breel Embolo.

The fact that Switzerland has now gone nine games without scoring from set pieces (excluding penalties) shows just how serious this shortcoming is. The last time the team celebrated goals from corners was in September during the 3-0 win over Slovenia—and they even scored twice from them back then. Now it seems necessary to place a greater focus on set pieces again in training.

The national team investigates the causes. Image: Keystone

Cold-bloodedness

Missed chances were the topic of discussion after the match against Qatar. A look at the statistics is likely to give Swiss match analysts nightmares: 26 to 6 shots, 42 to 8 touches in the penalty area, 5 to 1 missed clear-cut chances, 368 to 68 passes in the opponent’s half, and 3.2 to 0.6 expected goals. A team with such numbers shouldn’t walk away with just one point from the match.

In fact, the team should have gathered on the field as early as Sunday for additional shooting practice. But only the substitutes showed up, while the starting lineup players took part in a recovery session at the team hotel. At the very least, Murat Yakin should also consider working with a mental coach, as he did during the trip to the U.S. a year ago, to help overcome any mental blocks.

Substitutions

Murat Yakin swung between two extremes against Qatar: First, the coach relied entirely on experience, and then, as the game slowly slipped away from the Swiss, it was the young players, of all people, who were supposed to provide stability. With his substitutions, he took players with a combined total of 363 international caps off the field and replaced them with players who have only 92 appearances between them. Against Bosnia-Herzegovina, the coach must find a better mix.

At the same time, it’s important to question the individual substitutions. While the substitutions of Johan Manzambi and Fabian Rieder were understandable, the appearances of Zeki Amdouni, Ardon Jashari, and Miro Muheim were more likely to raise eyebrows. Amdouni and Jashari saw very little playing time last season, and Muheim has no tournament experience.

In contrast, goal-scoring threats like Noah Okafor, Christian Fassnacht, and Cedric Itten, as well as experienced players like Silvan Widmer and Djibril Sow, remained on the bench.

Body language

As the game wore on and the number of missed chances increased, the Swiss players were seen more and more often arguing, gesturing, or debating, rather than encouraging one another, congratulating each other on successful plays, and thus making a fresh start. The players appeared increasingly unsettled. As a result, despite dominating for long stretches, the team lost control of the match in the second half and ultimately dropped two of the three points they had hoped to secure.

Against Bosnia-Herzegovina (Thursday, 9:00 p.m. Swiss time), the Swiss must not let themselves be so easily swayed by any setbacks. Captain Granit Xhaka, whose leadership qualities are well-known and have been praised at every club he’s played for, will be called upon to step up. Now is the time for him to prove himself.

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