The spectacular game against Germany was followed by a boring encounter in Norway. The two national teams drew 0-0.
The match in the Ullevaal Stadium lived up to its name "test match". Two teams met who primarily didn't want to hurt each other on a poor pitch. What looked pleasing at times in the build-up proved to be mostly harmless in the end. For a long time, there were no scoring chances that were not the result of mistakes by the opponent.
It quickly became clear that, should one of the teams prevail, it would most likely be due to a chance goal. As the Swiss practically disappeared completely in attack in the second half, Norway were a little closer to success in the end. However, as the hosts were not compelling either, the game ended goalless.
Zakaria unexcited
The main interest for Switzerland was how the team would react to the coach's change of system. After Murat Yakin had consistently used a back four for almost a year, he played a 3-4-3 system against Norway. The central players Michel Aebischer and Fabian Rieder played on the flanks, which was very reminiscent of the tactics used at Euro 2024.
Denis Zakaria was deployed in the back three alongside Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi. This allowed Yakin to implement an idea that he had already formulated last year but had never been able to test due to Zakaria's injuries. The result was thoroughly positive: The AS Monaco captain showed that he has also played this position several times at the club and looked suitably composed. In the 31st minute, he thwarted a scoring chance for the Norwegians, but he only made his mark offensively shortly before the break.
The powerful Norwegian attackers, who had scored a brilliant 37 goals in eight games during the World Cup qualifiers, hardly made an appearance in the first half. However, this also applied to the Swiss attack, which remained unchanged with Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo and Ruben Vargas - in contrast to the other positions. Switzerland had their best chance immediately before the break.
Jashari as Xhaka replacement
Yakin then made no fewer than seven changes at the break, including replacing the entire defense. This also led to the phase in which the team looked most vulnerable to conceding a goal. However, there had already been repeated coordination problems throughout the match. This also explained why the Swiss only managed to score a few goals despite initially having a lot of possession.
It was also clear that without Granit Xhaka, the team lacked a clear leader. Yakin had announced in advance that he would rest his captain for the time being; in the end, he - like Noah Okafor - was not even in the squad. Both were spared due to recent injuries, as the association announced. These were precautionary measures.
In Xhaka's absence, Ardon Jashari made his sixth international appearance. The 23-year-old put in an impressive performance alongside Remo Freuler. Michel Aebischer also made a committed appearance but, like most of the Swiss players, remained rather inconspicuous overall.
Next meeting in St. Gallen
The players will now return to the daily routine of the league, where the season will come to an end. Murat Yakin will announce the squad for the World Cup in mid-May. The first training camp will take place in St. Gallen from May 25, where the test match against Jordan will also be played on May 31 (3 p.m.).
The flight to San Diego, California, where the Swiss will move into their base camp, will follow on June 2. A test match is also planned there, although the exact date and opponent are not yet known. The Swiss will play their first World Cup match on June 13 in San Francisco against Qatar.
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Norway - Switzerland 0:0
Oslo. - 23'913 spectators. - SR Vergoote (BEL).
Norway: Nyland (46. Selvik); Pedersen (46. Ryerson), Ajer (75. Falchener), Östigard (75. Björtuft), Björkan (62. Wolfe, 75. Heggem); Thorstvedt (46. Bobb), Berge, Thorsby (75. Berg); Sörloth (70. Myhre), Haaland (62. Larsen), Nusa (62. Schjelderup).
Switzerland: Mvogo; Zakaria (46. Jaquez), Akanji (46. Amenda), Elvedi (46. Cömert); Aebischer (66. Widmer), Jashari (46. Sow), Freuler (46. Sierro), Rieder (75. Muheim); Ndoye (46. Sanches), Embolo (66. Monteiro), Vargas (46. Manzambi).
Comments: Switzerland without Xhaka and Okafor (both suspended).
The ticker to read
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END
Switzerland draw 0-0 in Norway
For many, it's like a redemption. The test match between Switzerland and Norway ends goalless.
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87.
Cömert scores from close range. The goalkeeper deflects his volley from an offside position with his head. Imagine if he had injured himself in the process. As Norway had already made the permitted 11 substitutions, an outfield player would have had to play in goal.
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85
The Norwegian coach almost proved to have a golden touch. One Joker crosses to the other, who heads just over the goal. No, the golden hand was just a joke, after all, all the outfield players are now Jokers - on both sides. Only the goalkeepers have "survived".
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83.
Sanches dribbles into the opponent's penalty area. And he dribbles until he and the ball are out of bounds. Well, you can do it, but you don't have to.
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80.
You could talk up the tactics of this game, but most fans have probably already drunk it up.
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74.
Norway also make further changes
Norway also make another change. It takes over a minute before the five new players are on the pitch.
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73.
Change number 10 for the national team
Yakin uses the time to make another change. Muheim comes on for Rieder.
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72.
Monteiro hits a Norwegian in the face. He has to be nursed on the pitch for a long time.
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66.
Two changes for Switzerland
Embolo and Aebischer are out and Widmer and Monteiro come on in their place. This leaves only Mvogo and Rieder on the pitch from the starting XI.
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62.
Three changes for Norway - Haaland also goes off
Norway now make three more substitutions. Among others, Haaland, who the Swiss had well under control, leaves the pitch.
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60.
Alexander Sørloth takes a shot from the second row. No problem for Mvogo.
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55.
Danger looms again, but Mvogo is on the spot. He throws himself into the ball almost heroically.
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54.
Norway take a free kick from a dangerous position, around 17 meters from goal. Ryerson doesn't try it directly, but with a cross in front of goal. Mvogo plucks the ball out of the air with ease.
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46.
Yakin makes seven changes at half-time
Sow, Sierro, Amenda, Cömert, Manzambi, Sanches and Jaquez are new to the team. Akanji, Ndoye, Jashari, Vargas, Elvedi, Freuler and Zakaria are in the shower.
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46.
Three changes for Norway
Norway make three changes. Oscar Bobb comes on for Kristian Thorstvedt, Egil Selvik for Orjan Nyland and Julian Ryerson replaces Marcus Pedersen.
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46.
The second half begins ...
... and many new players are on the pitch,
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HALF-TIME
The referee ends the first half. The score is 0:0 and that's fine. And here's some picture evidence: The pitch in Oslo is in really bad condition.
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45.
The Swiss combine nicely through the opposing back line. Finally, Vargas goes for the finish and shoots just over the goal. The best action so far.
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43.
A dangerous move from Switzerland! For once, they get into the penalty area and Zakaria puts in a good cross. The ball ends up with Rieder, who takes a direct shot. He doesn't hit the ball as well as he should.
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39.
Now two pigeons have actually landed in Mvogo's five-meter area. Perhaps they feel particularly safe there.
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Survey for in between
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34.
The Norwegians' xG value after 33 minutes is 0.1. Can't be worse? Yes, the Swiss are at 0.03.
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31.
Outstanding action from Zakaria. After a hair-raising loss of possession in the Swiss build-up, the ball reaches Haaland, who passes it on to his team-mate. All he has to do is slide the ball in, but Zakaria is left out of the equation. He switches at lightning speed and gets his foot in between.
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28.
There's not much to report on the action on the pitch so far. But we have another must-read here.
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25.
Elvedi stops Haaland and then the ball quickly goes the other way. Embolo launches Ndoye, but he is also stopped by the defender.
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22.
The Swiss still have Erling Haaland under control.
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20.
Vargas plays a through pass to Rieder, who crosses to the middle. The Norwegians are able to clear. But we want to see more of that.
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15.
The Nati are making a few too many mistakes. Is it due to the pitch?
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11.
Confusing scene after the corner kick. Ostigard tries to shoot from a turn, but doesn't hit the ball properly. The approach looks dangerous.
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8.
Mvogo plays a kick to Akanji, who tries to pass the ball to Elvedi. However, his pass leaves a lot to be desired in terms of quality and ends up out of bounds. The Swiss are able to clear the subsequent Norwegian corner.
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6.
Ndoye takes his first shot but fails to trouble Norway goalkeeper Örjan Nyland.
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3.
Zakaria stops a tricky Norwegian and shows that he is wide awake.
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1.
And off we go
Switzerland kick off and allow the ball to circulate in their own ranks on a pitch that is not of the highest quality.
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Akanji and Haaland exchange pennants
Haaland and Akanji are wearing the captain's armband today. The two played together both at Dortmund and Man City. Today they are opponents.
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The national anthems are played
The Swiss sing and hum the national anthem. And they immediately continue with that of the Norwegians.
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The line-ups are here
Haaland is in the starting eleven for Norway, so Mvogo has to be wide awake in the Swiss goal.
"Granit Xhaka and Noah Okafor are not in the line-up today. Both are coming back from injury and this is a precautionary measure. The decision was made in consultation between the players and the coaching staff," writes the SFA.
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