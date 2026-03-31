Mvogo is a reliable back-up for the Swiss national team. Keystone

The spectacular game against Germany was followed by a boring encounter in Norway. The two national teams drew 0-0.

Patrick Lämmle

The match in the Ullevaal Stadium lived up to its name "test match". Two teams met who primarily didn't want to hurt each other on a poor pitch. What looked pleasing at times in the build-up proved to be mostly harmless in the end. For a long time, there were no scoring chances that were not the result of mistakes by the opponent.

It quickly became clear that, should one of the teams prevail, it would most likely be due to a chance goal. As the Swiss practically disappeared completely in attack in the second half, Norway were a little closer to success in the end. However, as the hosts were not compelling either, the game ended goalless.

Zakaria unexcited

The main interest for Switzerland was how the team would react to the coach's change of system. After Murat Yakin had consistently used a back four for almost a year, he played a 3-4-3 system against Norway. The central players Michel Aebischer and Fabian Rieder played on the flanks, which was very reminiscent of the tactics used at Euro 2024.

Denis Zakaria was deployed in the back three alongside Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi. This allowed Yakin to implement an idea that he had already formulated last year but had never been able to test due to Zakaria's injuries. The result was thoroughly positive: The AS Monaco captain showed that he has also played this position several times at the club and looked suitably composed. In the 31st minute, he thwarted a scoring chance for the Norwegians, but he only made his mark offensively shortly before the break.

The powerful Norwegian attackers, who had scored a brilliant 37 goals in eight games during the World Cup qualifiers, hardly made an appearance in the first half. However, this also applied to the Swiss attack, which remained unchanged with Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo and Ruben Vargas - in contrast to the other positions. Switzerland had their best chance immediately before the break.

Jashari as Xhaka replacement

Yakin then made no fewer than seven changes at the break, including replacing the entire defense. This also led to the phase in which the team looked most vulnerable to conceding a goal. However, there had already been repeated coordination problems throughout the match. This also explained why the Swiss only managed to score a few goals despite initially having a lot of possession.

It was also clear that without Granit Xhaka, the team lacked a clear leader. Yakin had announced in advance that he would rest his captain for the time being; in the end, he - like Noah Okafor - was not even in the squad. Both were spared due to recent injuries, as the association announced. These were precautionary measures.

In Xhaka's absence, Ardon Jashari made his sixth international appearance. The 23-year-old put in an impressive performance alongside Remo Freuler. Michel Aebischer also made a committed appearance but, like most of the Swiss players, remained rather inconspicuous overall.

Next meeting in St. Gallen

The players will now return to the daily routine of the league, where the season will come to an end. Murat Yakin will announce the squad for the World Cup in mid-May. The first training camp will take place in St. Gallen from May 25, where the test match against Jordan will also be played on May 31 (3 p.m.).

The flight to San Diego, California, where the Swiss will move into their base camp, will follow on June 2. A test match is also planned there, although the exact date and opponent are not yet known. The Swiss will play their first World Cup match on June 13 in San Francisco against Qatar.

Telegram

Norway - Switzerland 0:0

Oslo. - 23'913 spectators. - SR Vergoote (BEL).

Norway: Nyland (46. Selvik); Pedersen (46. Ryerson), Ajer (75. Falchener), Östigard (75. Björtuft), Björkan (62. Wolfe, 75. Heggem); Thorstvedt (46. Bobb), Berge, Thorsby (75. Berg); Sörloth (70. Myhre), Haaland (62. Larsen), Nusa (62. Schjelderup).

Switzerland: Mvogo; Zakaria (46. Jaquez), Akanji (46. Amenda), Elvedi (46. Cömert); Aebischer (66. Widmer), Jashari (46. Sow), Freuler (46. Sierro), Rieder (75. Muheim); Ndoye (46. Sanches), Embolo (66. Monteiro), Vargas (46. Manzambi).

Comments: Switzerland without Xhaka and Okafor (both suspended).

The ticker to read