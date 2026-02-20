  1. Residential Customers
Last test match The Swiss national team plays against Jordan before the World Cup

SDA

20.2.2026 - 19:01

The Swiss national team visits St. Gallen for its last home game before the World Cup.
Picture: Keystone

The Swiss national team will play its last test match before leaving for the World Cup in the USA in St. Gallen against Jordan, as announced by the Swiss Football Association.

Keystone-SDA

20.02.2026, 19:34

The first ever international match against the World Cup debutants will take place on Sunday, May 31, at 3:00 pm. Jordan will play in the preliminary round group at the World Cup with defending champions Argentina, Austria and Algeria.

This means that Switzerland's three test match opponents will be decided by the time they depart for the team camp in San Diego on June 2. The international matches against Germany (March 27 in Basel) and Norway (March 31 in Oslo) had already been announced.

Murat Yakin's team will play their first World Cup match on June 13 against Qatar in San Francisco.

