The Swiss starting eleven against Spain. Picture: Keystone

With heart, sweat and luck (three times aluminum), the Swiss women demand everything from world champions Spain. Nevertheless, the national team is eliminated in the quarter-finals. These are the scores.

Patrick Lämmle

5.5 Goal Livia Peng

In the 9th minute, she dives into the right corner for a penalty and glances the ball past the post. Ten minutes later, she is called upon to make a confident save from a free kick. She even saves Putellas' penalty shortly before the end. The goalkeeper's rim also helped three times. Powerless in the goals against. The best Swiss player.

4 Defense Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Has trouble with her nimble opponent two or three times. But all in all solid at the back and with two good rushes forward in the first half.

4.5 Defense Viola Calligaris

Solid performance, strong how uncompromisingly she clears a corner with her head in the 33rd minute. The only drawback: her balls forward often don't find a taker.

5 Defense Noelle Maritz

Outstanding performance in the first half. Also played well out the back. Defends everything away, great timing in the tackles, always tough and fair. Until the 93rd minute, when she straddled Spain striker Paralluelo and was rightly shown red.

4 Defense Nadine Riesen

In the 7th minute, she clumsily concedes a penalty, which the Spaniards fortunately miss. Fights her way back into the game. However, her great strength, the power strikes, are not possible against the dominant Spain. Replaced in the 74th minute.

5 Midfield Géraldine Reuteler

Not many actions with the ball at her feet, but her confidence is palpable in every single one. The way she keeps working backwards and intercepting balls even in her own penalty area is impressive. Exemplary fighting spirit.

5 Midfield Lia Wälti

Master of positional play, almost always in the right place, plugs the holes. She directs, fights and tries to bring calm to the game. Before the 0:2, she lets the ball get away from her for what feels like the first time and claims a foul - no point. The goal counts. Shortly afterwards she sees yellow.

4.5 Midfield Smilla Vallotto

What a fighting machine. She chases after every Spanish player and every ball like there's no tomorrow. But often too hasty with the ball on her foot.

3 Midfield Noemi Ivelj

Ivelj reaches her limits against Spain. Although she is on the move a lot, she can't always keep up with the horrendous pace and is often one step too late. In the 62nd minute, her tank is empty and she makes way for Pilgrim.

3.5 Hanging tip Sydney Schertenleib

Sometimes lacks the bite to move backwards. Could be forgiven if she repays this with a stroke of genius. In the 51st minute, she tries a shot from around 35 meters, but it is not dangerous.

4 Forward Iman Beney

Beney has a tough time as the only striker. She reels off many kilometers with little ball on her feet. She had to play as a defender towards the end of the game, conceded a penalty and was doubly lucky. Firstly, that she doesn't see red for her foul. Secondly, that Peng saves.

Substitute players

4.5 From the 62nd minute for Ivelj Alayah Pilgrim

Seconds after coming on as a substitute, she is launched and takes off, forcing the Spanish goalkeeper to make her first save of the evening. Adds depth and pace to the game after her substitution.

– From the 74th minute for Riesen Leila Wandeler

Too short for a score.

– From the 90th minute for Beney Alisha Lehmann

Too short for a rating.

– From the 90th minute for Vallotto Meriame Terchoun

Too short for a rating.

– From the 90th minute for Schertenleib Riola Xhemaili

Too short for a rating.