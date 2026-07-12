The fact that Switzerland's World Cup run ended in the quarterfinals is disappointing not only because of how the game unfolded. It also raises the question of whether the team can maintain this level of play over the next few years.

At the end of the long journey—which had begun for the Swiss national team as early as mid-May—the players found themselves caught between two conflicting emotions. They were rightly proud of what they had achieved: For the first time since 1954, Switzerland had reached the World Cup quarterfinals, having previously qualified regularly for the knockout stages of final tournaments. They had thus taken the next step.

On the other hand, there was also a sense of pain over the team’s elimination from the tournament. It wasn’t just evident on the players’ faces—they said so outright. Many key players spoke of disappointment, and some even of anger. Their frustration was directed at a very specific target: the referees.

The Great Struggle

The incident in question occurred in the 72nd minute, when Breel Embolo was sent off after receiving his second yellow card, following the referee’s review of video footage that revealed a dive. He was only able to consult the footage because he had misjudged the play and initially shown the Argentine player a yellow card.

“Simply disastrous,” said Remo Freuler, for example. After all, he noted, there had been many minor fouls throughout the game that went unchecked. Manuel Akanji pointed out that he found the first yellow card against Embolo questionable, especially when compared to the opponents’ tackles. As for Xhaka, he felt the referees lacked tact overall.

The fact that the rule had been applied correctly took a back seat for some players in that moment of disappointment.

Use of VAR Still Controversial

At the same time, the incident highlighted just how difficult it still is to deal with VAR. There has been debate for years about when it should be used and when it shouldn’t. In a soccer game, there are countless controversial calls. If every one were reviewed, stoppage time would likely soon exceed the 20-minute mark. Yellow cards are therefore not normally reviewed, with one exception: “mistaken identity”—that is, when the wrong player is shown a yellow card. This was exactly the case with Embolo, who had already been cautioned at that point.

This was particularly frustrating because the Swiss had been dominating the game until the red card. However, since they had fallen behind as early as the 10th minute following a corner kick, they were forced to focus more on offense.

After Dan Ndoye's well-deserved equalizer, Argentina was visibly shaken. And that is the source of the Swiss team's great disappointment: it wasn't an overwhelmingly superior opponent that led to their elimination.

Questions That Lead Nowhere

Just imagine what a headline that would have been: “Switzerland beats the world champion and advances to the World Cup semifinals for the first time in history.” When you come so close to a major goal, the sudden elimination hurts all the more—and you inevitably start asking yourself questions.

What would have happened without the red card? Would Argentina have stepped up its game against Switzerland even with only 11 players? And anyway: How would the match have gone without Johan Manzambi’s injury? Just how important the Geneva native was to the Swiss offense became clear in both the matches against Colombia and Argentina—his relentless drive toward the goal was sorely missed after he went out with an injury.

The players, however, realize that these are questions that lead nowhere. In the end, Switzerland lacked that certain something needed for a major upset—such as the smarts not to dive when a player had already received a yellow card.

Top performers aren't getting any younger

And yet they are lamenting the loss of a great opportunity—one that, given the four-year cycle of major soccer tournaments, won’t come around again anytime soon. Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodriguez would be 37 years old at the next World Cup, and Remo Freuler would be 38.

Freuler did emphasize that, for him, there is “still more to come” with the national team, and Xhaka also announced that he would “go on the offensive again” after the summer break. But one thing is clear: Staying at this level becomes more difficult as you get older.

Even at that tournament, the Swiss national team was one of the older ones—though the mix of experience and up-and-coming talent seemed just right. Now it remains to be seen whether Murat Yakin will succeed in keeping the established players happy while simultaneously integrating a younger generation. Or whether, in hindsight, the quarterfinal exit in Kansas City will be remembered as the biggest missed opportunity for an extraordinary generation.