Christian Fassnacht is part of the Swiss World Cup squad Keystone

Over the course of two days, the Swiss Football Association presented the players who will travel to the World Cup in North America in June. Now the squad is complete.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After 14 names had already been announced on Monday, the twelve other players followed the next day. New to the World Cup squad are goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo, defenders Aurèle Amenda, Eray Cömert and Luca Jaquez, midfielders Michel Aebischer and Fabian Rieder as well as attackers Dan Ndoye, Zeki Amdouni, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas, Cedric Itten and Christian Fassnacht.

Fassnacht had not been part of the national team for two and a half years before being called up again for the final qualifiers against Sweden and Kosovo last November. He was again not considered for the test matches in the spring, which is why his nomination comes as something of a surprise.

Amdouni also had to worry about his participation after missing almost the entire season due to a cruciate ligament rupture. In each of his last three games for relegated Premier League side Burnley, he only came on as a substitute in the closing stages.

However, the squad list had already been leaked at the weekend. "Blick had reported that there would be three changes to the squad for the test matches in the spring. As Itten has been added to the squad alongside Fassnacht and Amdouni, Alvyn Sanches, Joël Monteiro and Vincent Sierro have been left out.

National coach Murat Yakin will provide more information on his considerations at a media conference on Wednesday.

The Swiss squad for the World Cup (26/26)