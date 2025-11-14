Jill Stiel (l.) scores the decisive 3:0 against Egypt. KEYSTONE

The Swiss U17 team beat Egypt 3:1 in the last 16 of the World Cup and advance to the round of 16. Scherrer, Bruchez and Stiel were the goalscorers.

Andreas Lunghi

After winning their group, the Swiss go into the round of 16 against Egypt with a broad chest. They press forward right from the start, but the Egyptians have the first good chances. A shot from Abotaleb in the opening phase just misses the target of Swiss goalkeeper Brogli.

In the 16th minute, the Egyptians move too quickly. Llukes worked his way forward on the right wing and played Nevio Scherrer in at the left post. He did not have to be asked twice from close range. After making it 1:0, the Swiss dropped down a gear and concentrated on defending. However, Brogli and Co. hardly came under any pressure.

Shortly before the break, they put the pressure on again and produced a similar move to the first goal. This time, Ethan Bruchez was ready to shoot in the middle and made it 2:0 in the 39th minute.

The 2nd half was a long period of feeling out. In the 58th minute, Jill Stiel took heart from around 20 meters and scored to make it 3:0. There was hardly any danger at the back as the young Swiss were too composed in their own half of the pitch.

The Egyptians increased the pressure once more in the final phase and scored the equalizer through Anas Roshdy in the first minute of stoppage time. But Switzerland did not concede any more. They managed to keep the score at 3:1 and progressed to the round of 16. Their opponents next Tuesday will be Canada or Ireland.

The live ticker: Switzerland - Egypt 3:1

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

90th +5th minute, Switzerland 3:1 Egypt End of the match Switzerland win 3:1 and advance to the round of 16!

90th +1st minute, Switzerland 3:1 Egypt* Goal for Egypt, 3:1 through Anas Roshdy Anas Roshdy gets the better of Mambwa and is driven to the left. He takes the ball under pressure and beats Brogli in the right corner. Does Switzerland still have to tremble?

90th minute, Switzerland 3:0 Egypt* Stoppage time At least five minutes of added time.

89th minute, Switzerland 3:0 Egypt* Substitution Switzerland Another Swiss player is down. Llukes is treated for a hip injury on the pitch. He limps off the pitch and is replaced by Kaufmann.

86th minute, Switzerland 3:0 Egypt* Yellow card Mohamed Bendary (Egypt) Bendary tries to play the ball in the air and only hits Llukes. The referee looks at the scene again. Will the Egyptian be sent off? No, the yellow card remains.

82nd minute, Switzerland 3:0 Egypt* Double substitution Egypt Bendary and Ayoub come on for the final phase. Elzoghby and Kamal go off.

81st minute, Switzerland 3:0 Egypt* Yellow card Basel Medhat (Egypt) Medhat is late against Barererwa and sees yellow.

77th minute, Switzerland 3:0 Egypt* With just under 15 minutes to go, things are looking good for Switzerland and it's time to look ahead. The Swiss would face either Canada or Ireland in the round of 16. This match starts today at 4.15 pm.

73rd minute, Switzerland 3:0 Egypt* VAR-Challenge Egypt The Egyptian coach takes his VAR challenge. He claims to have seen a handball by Mijajlovic in his own penalty area. The referee looks at the scene and decides that it was not a handball. The game continues with the score 3:0 in favor of the Swiss.

70th minute, Switzerland 3:0 Egypt* Abdelkarim gets free in the Swiss penalty area but clearly misses the goal with his header. Shortly afterwards, an Egyptian tries his luck from distance, Brogli lets the ball bounce, but a teammate clears the situation for the Swiss goalkeeper.

69th minute, Switzerland 3:0 Egypt* Double substitution Switzerland Scherrer and Mijajlovic have called it a day. Barererwa and Wyss replace them.

62nd minute, Switzerland 3:0 Egypt* Slapstick interlude! Mijajlovic makes his way into the penalty area on the left wing and crosses to the middle. A Swiss player takes a direct shot - an Egyptian defends on the line. The ball comes to Scherrer, who fails to hit the empty goal from a few meters out... but hits the post!

59th minute, Switzerland 3:0 Egypt* Double substitution Egypt Abotaleb and Hossam have called it a day. Medhat and Roshdy come in for them.

58. minute, Switzerland 3:0 Egypt* Goal for Switzerland, 3:0 by Jill Stiel The Swiss shine! Jill Stiel has plenty of space in the middle and takes a shot from around 20 meters out. The ball flies into the right-hand corner and the Egyptian goalkeeper can't get a touch.

53rd minute, Switzerland 2:0 Egypt* Substitution Switzerland Bruchez is being tended to on the pitch and has to leave the pitch with a knock. Leonit Ibraimov comes on for him.

50th minute, Switzerland 2:0 Egypt* It's a feeling-out process in these first few minutes after the break. Switzerland stand very high and keep the ball far away from their own penalty area.

47th minute, Switzerland 2:0 Egypt* Both teams have the same players on the pitch as at the end of the first half.

46th minute, Switzerland 2:0 Egypt* Start of 2nd half The 2nd half is underway!

45th minute, Switzerland 2:0 Egypt* Conclusion 1st half After winning their group, the Swiss go into the round of 16 against Egypt with a broad chest. They press forward right from the start, but the Egyptians have the first good chances. A shot from Abotaleb in the opening phase just misses Swiss goalkeeper Brogli's goal. In the 16th minute, the Egyptians move too quickly. Llukes worked his way forward on the right wing and played Nevio Scherrer in at the left post. He did not have to be asked twice from close range. After making it 1:0, the Swiss dropped down a gear and concentrated on defending. However, Brogli and Co. hardly came under any pressure. Shortly before the break, they put the pressure on again and produced a similar move to the first goal. This time, Ethan Bruchez is ready to shoot in the middle and makes it 2:0 in the 39th minute.

45th +5th minute, Switzerland 2:0 Egypt* End of 1st half Switzerland lead Egypt 2-0 after 45 minutes.

45th +1st minute, Switzerland 2:0 Egypt* Successful challenge by Switzerland The Swiss coach takes the VAR challenge and asks the referee to look at the screen. The referee looks at the scene again and reverses his decision.

45th minute, Switzerland 2:0 Egypt* Penalty for Egypt Mambwa plays a back pass that is too strong for Zufferey, who is unable to control the ball. Abdelkarim steals the ball from him and is pushed to the ground by Zufferey with a body check. The referee points to the spot.

43rd minute, Switzerland 2:0 Egypt* Switzerland have shown a composed performance for long stretches so far. The national team was able to respond to Egypt's brief period of pressure by making it 2:0.

39th minute, Switzerland 2:0 Egypt* Goal for Switzerland, 2:0 through Ethan Bruchez It strikes again! Once again, Switzerland break down the right. Llukes plays the pass into the back of the defense, where Ethan Bruchez slots into the left corner completely free.

38th minute, Switzerland 1:0 Egypt* Llukes dribbles through the Egyptian defense and sets up Scherrer with a back heel. He takes a shot from a turn at the right-hand post. Goalkeeper Abdelaziz is on the spot.

37th minute, Switzerland 1:0 Egypt* Switzerland are now more spread out than they were a few minutes ago and no longer allow themselves to be pinned back in their own half of the pitch. This has an immediate effect, Egypt hardly get over the halfway line.

33rd minute, Switzerland 1:0 Egypt* Many interruptions in this phase. Spanish referee Derlis Fabián López López has his hands full. Switzerland's Correia picks up the ball during an interruption and then throws it away when Elnagaawy tries to take it. The Egyptian knocks over the young Swiss player and the referee awards Egypt a free kick.

32nd minute, Switzerland 1:0 Egypt* Around 1,000 people are watching this match. The sympathies are clearly divided: The Egyptians are cheered louder than the Swiss.

31st minute, Switzerland 1:0 Egypt* The Swiss find little access to the game at this stage. At the back, however, they have everything under control for the most part.

28th minute, Switzerland 1:0 Egypt* Egypt sniff at an equalizer. Abdelkarim rises highest from a corner from the left. His header narrowly misses the right-hand post.

26th minute, Switzerland 1:0 Egypt* The Swiss have the game under control. The Egyptians hardly find any gaps in the defensive bulwark to get into the penalty area. Abdelkarim tries a low cross from the left, but there is no teammate waiting in the penalty area.

24th minute, Switzerland 1:0 Egypt* Now Brogli is needed! Abotaleb takes heart from the second row and takes a dry shot. Brogli flies through the air and deflects the central shot over the crossbar. The subsequent corner kick is harmless.

19th minute, Switzerland 1:0 Egypt* Switzerland push on - and Scherrer is dangerous again. He makes his way down the right wing and tries a shot into the far corner. The ball just misses the goal on the left.

16th minute, Switzerland 1:0 Egypt* Goal for Switzerland, 1:0 through Nevio Scherrer For once, the Egyptians move too quickly! Switzerland come down the right and bring the ball into the middle. Two Swiss players miss, but Nevio Scherrer is on hand at the left post to give Switzerland the lead.

15th minute, Switzerland 0:0 Egypt* Egypt's first dangerous shot. Attia takes a shot from the edge of the penalty area and the ball fizzes just wide of the right-hand post.

14th minute, Switzerland 0:0 Egypt* Egypt now have more possession and are slowly feeling their way forward. The Swiss allow themselves to be squeezed into their own half of the pitch, but they are making the spaces tight.

12th minute, Switzerland 0:0 Egypt* Misunderstanding between goalkeeper Brogli and defender Zufferey almost leads to an own goal. Brogli storms out when the Egyptian ball is too long, Zufferey tries to play back and lifts the ball over the goalkeeper. The ball rolls past the left side of the box and out of goal.

10th minute, Switzerland 0:0 Egypt* Things get dicey in front of the Swiss goal for the first time. A corner from the left ends up at the right-hand post, where an Egyptian is completely free. However, there are many Reds around him who join forces to clear the situation.

9th minute, Switzerland 0:0 Egypt* Correia lets the ball get away from him in his own half of the pitch. Attia sends Elzoghby into the deep, but he is run down by Mambwa in the penalty area.

7th minute, Switzerland 0:0 Egypt* Egypt make their first appearance near the Swiss penalty area. Defender Zufferey is able to clear a cross from the right.

5th minute, Switzerland 0:0 Egypt* The Swiss play very defiantly in these first few minutes and hardly let the Egyptians out of their half of the pitch. Striker Koloto is launched into the penalty area with a high pass, but then commits a forward foul.

3rd minute, Switzerland 0:0 Egypt* After the actual number 1 Theodore Pizarro had to withdraw due to injury, coach Pisino opts for Noah Brogli today. The 17-year-old plays for FC Winterthur and has already had a taste of Super League football this season as a substitute goalkeeper.

2nd minute, Switzerland 0:0 Egypt* After just a few seconds, Mambwa takes the first corner for the Swiss. The ball from the left is fisted away by the Egyptian goalkeeper.

1st minute, Switzerland 0:0 Egypt* Start of the match The ball is rolling in Doha!

Egypt's form The Egyptians had more trouble than the Swiss in Group F. They were beaten by England. The match against Venezuela ended in a draw. Thanks to their clear victory over Haiti, they still just managed to qualify for the round of 16 as third in their group.

Switzerland's form This is the second time that the Swiss U17 team has qualified for a World Cup. Many will still have fond memories of their first participation in 2009. Back then, the team led by current senior team captain Granit Xhaka sensationally won the title. Now coach Luigi Pisino's team is dreaming of another coup. The first goal of getting through the group stage was achieved. Switzerland made it through to the knockout phase as winners of Group F with South Korea, Mexico and the Ivory Coast. The Swiss only dropped points in the 0-0 draw against the South Koreans. Nevertheless, the Swiss team suffered a minor setback. Regular goalkeeper Theodore Pizarro was injured and will not be able to play against Egypt. Pisino has not yet decided who will replace him. In the three group matches, one player in particular played himself into the limelight: Mladen Mijajlovic. The 17-year-old from SC Freiburg's U19 team impressed not only with his brace against Mexico. Find out more about the Swiss teamin this article.

Hello and welcome ... ... to the round of 16 of the U17 World Cup between Switzerland and Egypt. Kick-off in Doha, Qatar, is at 14:00 and you can watch it live here! Show more

You might also be interested in