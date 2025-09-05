Alessandro Vogt from St. Gallen scored his first goal for Switzerland Keystone

The Swiss U21 national team has secured a must-win in Estonia to kick off the European Championship qualifiers. The two St. Gallen players Alessandro Vogt and Corsin Konietzke scored the visitors to victory.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The two highlights from a Swiss perspective came at the beginning and end of the game in Tallinn. Alessandro Vogt made it 1:0 in the 9th minute, confirming the 20-year-old's brilliant start to the season with FCSG and the perfect start to his national team career. The current leader in the Super League goalscoring charts had never previously played a game for an SFA team.

Konietzke's goal in the 91st minute was the redemption for the team of national coach Sascha Stauch. Between the two goals, there were many tricky moments for the newly formed Swiss U21s. The Estonians came close to equalizing several times. In the 90th minute, the ball even ended up in the Swiss goal. However, the goal was rightly disallowed due to a previous foul on GC goalkeeper Silas Huber.

Switzerland continue their European Championship qualifying campaign on Monday with a test against Albania in Aarau and a home game against Iceland in Lucerne on October 10. The other opponents will then be Luxembourg, the Faroe Islands and France. Only the group winners are guaranteed a place at Euro 2027.