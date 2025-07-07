"Better to play less well and win than the other way around": Captain Lia Wälti on the win against Iceland Keystone

After the 2:0 win against Iceland, Switzerland's chances of reaching the European Championship quarter-finals for the first time are good. Captain Lia Wälti is proud - but also raises a warning finger.

This time she is there. This time she gets to dictate her words into the microphones - and say over and over again how proud she is of what the Swiss national team has achieved this evening.

Lia Wälti stands in front of the marathon goal of the Wankdorf Stadium late on Sunday evening and provides information. On Wednesday after the game against Norway (1:2), she was unable to do so because she had to undergo a doping test. So while athletics trainer Mélanie Pauli-Stoll scurries back and forth between the catacombs and the team bus several times with a pallet trolley full of equipment, the captain takes the time to talk patiently about this 2-0 win against Iceland. This victory, which lifts the Swiss back into their home European Championships and puts them in a good position to reach the quarter-finals for the first time ever as the second-placed team in Group A.

"It wasn't as much fun to play as the game against Norway," says Wälti. That's because it was a scrappy game against the Icelanders, with lots of long balls and many interruptions. "But the only thing that counts is the result. I'd rather we play less well and win than the other way around."

Wandeler's carefree attitude

The midfielder sums up the essence of the evening: the Swiss did not play Iceland to the wall. They rarely managed to generate as much pressure on their opponents' goal as they did against Norway. And luck was on their side when the Icelanders hit the crossbar twice. And yet, for once, the goals still came for the SFA team.

"The substitutes gave us new momentum so that we were able to create enough chances in the second half," said Wälti. Coach Pia Sundhage made three changes in the course of the game, bringing on Leila Wandeler, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Alayah Pilgrim. And the Swede did what she has not done so often since she has been on the SFA touchline: after just under an hour, she changed the playing system, deviating from her preferred 3-5-2 and arranging her team in a classic 4-4-2.

It was to be a move that paid off. Not only with the redeeming 2:0, which Pilgrim scored with a beautiful shot after she had been played free by Wandeler. The 19-year-old Wandeler was the big surprise when Sundhage announced her European Championship squad. Now the player from Fribourg, who is under contract with Olympique Lyon, showed what she can bring to the team: Tricky dribbles, an overview - and a large portion of recklessness.

No tactics in Geneva

Wandeler stands just a few meters away from Wälti after the game. She also takes time to talk about the experience. She is very proud, she says, as this is only the second time she has pulled on the Swiss jersey. "And a little tired." She has a smile on her lips, which turns into a laugh when she is asked how the team will celebrate the victory against the Icelanders. "I won't tell you," says Wandeler at first, and then adds: "We'll probably do a bit of dancing in the dressing room."

Of course, the fourth youngest member of the Swiss delegation also knows that although the first three European Championship points have now been scored, the goal of reaching the knockout phase is not yet guaranteed. In the final group match against Finland in Geneva on Thursday, Switzerland will need a draw to leave the Scandinavians behind and finish the group phase in second place. However, the experienced Wälti has no intention of playing games. "It's never been our strength to play for a specific result," she says. "That's why we have to do everything we can to win this game."

Wälti's emotions

These are words that the Emmental native will probably also address to her teammates in some variation over the next few days. It is palpable how Wälti wants to take responsibility and lead the way after her prolonged absence due to persistent knee problems. She says she told herself for weeks that she would somehow be able to play in the opening game against Norway on July 2. Even now, the pain is never completely gone and she can feel it in every step during the warm-up. "But you can do a lot with adrenaline. I'm glad it worked out."

Wälti is visibly happy and touched to be part of the Swiss European Championship adventure. She had tears in her eyes three times on Sunday, she says: When she was sent videos of the big Swiss fan march through the city of Bern to the stadium; when she saw how many fans welcomed the team when they arrived on the bus; and finally, when the national anthem rang out before kick-off. "We never dreamed we would be able to experience something like this. It's unbelievable. Hopefully we've won a few more hearts today."