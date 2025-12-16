In the spotlight for the first serious matches in Lausanne and Zurich: the new Swiss women's national team coach Rafel Navarro Keystone

The Swiss women's national team will face Northern Ireland, Turkey and Malta in the first phase of qualifying for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The first two home games will take place next spring in Lausanne and Zurich.

National coach Rafel Navarro's team will welcome Northern Ireland to the Stade de la Tuilière on Tuesday, March 3. On Tuesday, April 14, they will face Turkey in the Letzigrund. In between, the Swiss women will host Malta on Saturday, March 7.

If Switzerland finish in one of the top three places in the group of four, they will reach the play-offs, in which the other European World Cup starting places will be decided in two rounds of first and second legs. If they win their group, they will at least avoid a team from League A in the first play-off round.

