  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

World Cup qualifying home games The Swiss women's national team plays in Lausanne and Zurich

SDA

16.12.2025 - 14:38

In the spotlight for the first serious matches in Lausanne and Zurich: the new Swiss women's national team coach Rafel Navarro
In the spotlight for the first serious matches in Lausanne and Zurich: the new Swiss women's national team coach Rafel Navarro
Keystone

The Swiss women's national team will face Northern Ireland, Turkey and Malta in the first phase of qualifying for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

Keystone-SDA

16.12.2025, 14:38

16.12.2025, 15:29

The first two home games will take place next spring in Lausanne and Zurich.

National coach Rafel Navarro's team will welcome Northern Ireland to the Stade de la Tuilière on Tuesday, March 3. On Tuesday, April 14, they will face Turkey in the Letzigrund. In between, the Swiss women will host Malta on Saturday, March 7.

If Switzerland finish in one of the top three places in the group of four, they will reach the play-offs, in which the other European World Cup starting places will be decided in two rounds of first and second legs. If they win their group, they will at least avoid a team from League A in the first play-off round.

You might also be interested in this

More from the department

Transfer ticker. Swiss coaching legend signs in Ghana ++ Ajax sign most valuable free agent

Transfer tickerSwiss coaching legend signs in Ghana ++ Ajax sign most valuable free agent

Like a child's birthday party. Four trophies will be awarded in five matches at this FIFA tournament

Like a child's birthday partyFour trophies will be awarded in five matches at this FIFA tournament

Judges have ruled. Vacation money included - PSG must pay Mbappé 61 million

Judges have ruledVacation money included - PSG must pay Mbappé 61 million