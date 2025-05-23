Quotes on Yverdon's relegation "The team had the quality to stay in the Super League"

Yverdon Sport has to go down to the Challenge League. On the final matchday, even a 3:2 win against FC Zurich was not enough. After relegation, the Vaud players are finding it hard to find words.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yverdon Sport is relegated from the Super League despite a 3-2 win against FC Zurich on the final matchday.

The players Antonio Marchesano, Varol Tasar and Christian Marques are deeply disappointed about the end of the season. Show more

The suspended playmaker Antonio Marchesano told blue Sport after the relegation: "It's a very sad day for Yverdon. The team had the quality to stay in the Super League. We got the win, but the championship wasn't decided today. I don't know what will happen personally. I have a lot of things to think about. But I feel comfortable here."

Varol Tasar missed the last three games through injury: "It's doubly sad for me. I'm now out for longer and relegated." For him, the 2:2 against Winterthur last week was decisive: "It was already ninety percent clear then. When you concede a penalty like that in the 96th minute ... it's difficult. You have to win, the others have to lose or draw. You can only hope. We simply dropped too many points in the final phase." The 28-year-old emphasizes: "We have to keep our heads up - life goes on."

Christian Marques finds "no words". The 22-year-old insists they gave their best: "We did our job. We won and got the three points. The other two did the same."

When asked about his personal situation, he said: "My contract runs out in the summer, a lot of people know that. I don't want to say the rest, we'll look at that internally. Let's see what happens next season."