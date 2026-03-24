Whoever lifts the 6.175 kilogram trophy made of solid 18-carat gold at the end of the tournament will have made football history. Imago

In Europe and Mexico, 22 teams are playing for the last six places at the World Cup. Here you can find out how the play-offs work, what influence the Iran war has and why Switzerland is watching very closely.

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The decision is coming soon: on Thursday and Tuesday next week, the last six tickets for this summer's World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada will be played out. Two tournaments will be held in parallel: one for Europe, one for the rest of the world.

Which tickets will be allocated where?

In Europe, four of the 16 starting places are still open. The twelve group winners of the qualifiers have secured their place, including Switzerland. Another 16 teams will now play for a place in the World Cup. Six teams from the other associations will meet in Mexico and play for two starting places.

How does the format work in Europe?

The UEFA play-offs are divided into paths A, B, C and D. Four teams play in each path, there is a semi-final and then a final. Only one match is played at a time. The winner of each path goes to the World Cup. In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, extra time and a penalty shoot-out will follow if there is still no winner after 120 minutes.

Four World Cup tickets are still up for grabs Path A: Winner Wales/Bosnia-Herzegovina - Winner Italy/Northern Ireland

Path B: Winner Ukraine/Sweden - Winner Poland/Albania

Path C: Winner Slovakia/Kosovo - Winner Turkey/Romania

Path D: Winner Czech Republic/Ireland - Winner Denmark/North Macedonia Show more

The team with the better record in qualifying has the right to play at home. The home draw for the finals was held in November.

The winner of pathway D will be placed in World Cup Group A with co-host Mexico, while pathway A will be placed in Group B with co-host Canada. The winner of Path C will face the USA in Group D. Path B leads to Group F with the Netherlands.

Why are the playoffs interesting for Switzerland?

Switzerland has been drawn in Group B. Murat Yakin's team will face Qatar to start and hosts Canada to finish. The second opponent is not yet known, but will be the winner of path A. Possible opponents are Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland or Italy.

Switzerland celebrated a 2:0 victory over Italy in the round of 16 at Euro 2024. Pictured: Remo Freuler, who scored the 1:0. Keystone

How do the international playoffs work?

In Mexico, the World Cup stadiums in Guadalajara and Monterrey are a little more organized. Two tickets are awarded in two paths. There is only one semi-final, as the two best-placed of the six teams in the world rankings are automatically in the final.

Two World Cup tickets are still up for grabs Path A (Guadalajara): Winner New Caledonia/Jamaica - Congo

Path B (Monterrey): Winner Bolivia/Suriname - Iraq Show more

The winner from Guadalajara will play Portugal, among others, in Group K at the World Cup. Whoever comes out on top in Monterrey will be placed in Group I with France, Senegal and Norway.

Will the Iran war have an impact on the play-offs?

Iraq's preparations and arrival have been significantly affected by the Iran war, which began on February 28. Following the closure of airspace and the cancellation of international flights, a large part of the Iraqi team was stranded in Baghdad. Coach Graham Arnold was in charge of the team from the United Arab Emirates.

Iraq applied to FIFA to postpone the match, but the world governing body refused due to the tight schedule. However, FIFA promised to support the team, which then flew to Mexico on a private jet. The Iraqis had already completed their first training session in Monterrey for the World Cup play-off match. It would be Iraq's first participation in the World Cup since 1986.

Will the games be broadcast?

The European play-offs can be followed by fans in the usual ways. SRF zwei will be showing the match between Italy and Northern Ireland on Thursday evening. It is not yet known which match will be shown on March 31. The match between Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina will also be shown on free-to-air TV on BBC Two.

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