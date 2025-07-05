  1. Residential Customers
Conclusion of the 1st round of the group stage The thrilling match between England and France is coming up

SDA

5.7.2025 - 14:00

Coach Sarina Wiegman wants to successfully defend the title with England.
Keystone

On Saturday, the last four teams start the Women's European Championship. With England, the Netherlands and France, three title contenders in Group D will be playing for a place in the quarter-finals.

Keystone-SDA

05.07.2025, 14:00

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • On Saturday evening, defending champions England face title contenders France.
  • The Netherlands will face Wales.
Show more

The clash between England and France on Saturday evening is the high-profile finale to the first round of the group stage. The pressure on the two teams is high because one misstep could have unpleasant consequences. In addition, there are rumblings surrounding the English and French teams.

For the defending champions, three deserving players announced their retirement before the tournament and more or less directly blamed national coach Sarina Wiegman. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, who has been dropped as number one, defender Millie Bright, who is taking a break due to mental problems, and striker Fran Kirby, who has not been called up, have played 218 international matches between them.

For France, who are finally looking to win their first title, a trio of players were not called up for the European Championships by national coach Laurent Bonadei, contrary to all expectations. Wendie Renard (168 caps), Eugénie Le Sommer (200 caps and 94 goals) and Kenza Dali (76 caps) have been a constant theme around "Les Bleues" ever since.

Things are starting a little more quietly for the Netherlands. The 2017 European champions (under current England coach Wiegman) begin their tournament on Saturday at 18:00 against outsiders Wales.

