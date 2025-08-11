With a bit of luck, you'll soon be experiencing great football moments live from your sofa. OpenAI @blue News

Champions League, Super League, La Liga - and you'll be right in the middle of it all: We're giving away a year's subscription to blue Sport for that sofa feeling in a stadium atmosphere. Take part now and cheer together.

Dominik Müller

blue News says thank you - and wants to give something back The world can be a challenging place sometimes and the news can make you think. That's why we want to give you something back : Over the coming months, we will be giving away great prizes on a regular basis - exclusively for our loyal readers!

Look forward to great chances to win, from unique experiences to coveted tickets and attractive surprises. It's easy to take part: stay tuned and fill out the form.

Let's create a good mood together - because you are what makes our news portal special. Good luck and thank you for being part of our community! Show more

Dear reader

Cup dreamers, table calculators and fan block philosophers take note: We're giving away an annual subscription to blue Sport - and with it twelve months full of emotion, goals and thrilling duels.

Be there live when the biggest stars dance it out in the UEFA Champions League, the Clásico is on the cards in La Liga or the championship is decided in the Super League - all from the comfort of your sofa. Games from no less than 24 leagues suddenly find their way onto your screen.

So: get your sofa ready, prepare some snacks - and with a bit of luck you'll soon be able to enjoy a whole year of sport at the very highest level!

blue News wishes all participants the best of luck. And if it doesn't work out this time, stick to the most commonly used football phrase: take it game by game.

Take part here

Anrede* – Keine – Herr Frau Keine Angabe Vorname* Nachname* Strasse/Nr.* PLZ* Ort* E-Mail-Adresse* Mobiltelefon* Mit dem Absenden des Formulars stimmst du den Teilnahmebedingungen zu.



Conditions of participation

The closing date for entries is Sunday, August 24, 2025, 11.59 pm.

The winner will be notified personally.

Participation in the competition is free of charge and without obligation to purchase. The competition is open to natural persons resident in Switzerland who have reached the age of 18.



Only one entry per person is permitted in the competition. Employees and their relatives of the Swisscom Group, blue Entertainment AG, Entertainment Programm AG, blue authorized dealers and agents as well as all partners commissioned with the competition are excluded from participation.



blue Entertainment AG (blue Sport) reserves the right to exclude participants from the competition without giving reasons. The winners will be notified in writing or by telephone and agree to be mentioned by name in connection with the competition in publications, on the website and social channels of blue Sport (blue Entertainment AG) and on the blue News online platform.



By participating in the competition, participants agree that their personal data may be stored, processed and used for advertising and marketing purposes by blue Entertainment AG. blue Sport undertakes to treat the data obtained in connection with the implementation of the competition with care and to manage it in accordance with the statutory data protection regulations.



No correspondence will be entered into regarding the competition. Legal recourse is excluded. Cash payment or exchange of the competition prizes is not possible.