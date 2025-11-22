Winterthur lose 5-0 at Bern Young Boys. After the game, Winti goalie Stefanos Kapino finds clear words in an interview with blue Sport. Here is the full translation.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Winterthur goes down at YB and loses clearly and emphatically 0:5.

Guest goalie Stefanos Kapino speaks plainly in an interview with blue Sport after the game: "We were shit!"

Watch the video and translation of the 31-year-old Greek's full rant. Show more

This is certainly not how Patrick Rahmen imagined his return to his old place of work: Winterthur conceded a 5-0 defeat at YB and remain bottom of the Super League table after 14 rounds. After the game, Winti goalie Stefanos Kapino had strong words for blue Sport. The 31-year-old's angry speech in the transcript.

Stefanos Kapino: It's not just about the four goals conceded. They could have scored five or six times as many goals. For me, it's an embarrassing game. It's an embarrassing game. I think we have to understand that this is professional football. It's November now. We've conceded goals in every game - I don't know how many. And it's not just about the goals conceded, it's also about how many chances the other teams get in every game. And above all, we have to start respecting the club, because we're not respecting the club or ourselves with these performances. And yes, the fans came here today and held out for three hours in the cold to support us. And what did we do? We were shit, sorry. We were shit again. That is unacceptable. I've never had that in my life. We all need to look at ourselves in the mirror. Winterthur doesn't always belong in last place. With these fans, this city, it's unacceptable, simply unacceptable.

With Paddy (Patrick Rahmen), with what he showed us during the week, we know everything. We are so well prepared. It's down to our mentality. We know exactly what they're going to do. Sure, YB is a very good team. You can suffer, you can lose, but you can't have that attitude. And in the last five games I didn't have that feeling, especially at home I didn't have it. But we showed the same attitude today as we did in Thun. We only come to the away games so that we're there. Then it's better we stay in Winti, then we lose 3:0 forfeit if we don't even come here, and then it's over. But that's not professional football. We are professional footballers. Really, we need to look at ourselves in the mirror and do more.

Like I said, everyone has to look at themselves. We talk to each other all the time. We will talk to each other again. I'm one of the captains, one of the leaders. We try to help with our experience. But ultimately we have to wake up. It's about the future of all of us and the future of the club. First of all - I swear - we have to respect this club. And with performances like this, we don't respect the club.

You might also be interested in this