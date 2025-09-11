Former Basel professionals Thierno Barry (front) and Renato Veiga have brought the club a lot of money. KEYSTONE

In sporting terms, FC Basel has usually lagged behind YB over the last decade, but FCB has often taught its domestic rivals a lesson in the transfer market.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the last ten years, FC Basel has generated more than 200 million euros from player transfers (not including transfers to other clubs), making it the clear leader in the Super League.

Basel's model of signing talented players in the low millions and selling them on at a high price has proven to be extremely profitable. This is demonstrated by high-profile sales such as Breel Embolo, Thierno Barry and Renato Veiga.

The other Super League clubs have generated significantly less transfer revenue. Rivals YB, for example, only made 90 million euros in the same period. Show more

Young Boys pulled off a transfer coup last Monday. Swiss international Alvyn Sanches joined the club from Lausanne-Sport on a four-year contract. YB put a reported five million euros on the table for the currently injured attacking player.

The aim: to cash in on him one day. After all, the Super League is a small fish in international terms. In order to survive in the big pond, the clubs are therefore dependent on transfer income if they do not want to plug the holes themselves - for example Ancillo Canepa at FC Zurich.

FC Basel has been by far the most successful on the transfer market in the last decade. Since the 2015/16 season, the current double winners have made a profit of over €172 million from transfers, with an additional €11.95 million currently being added in the current season.

Transfer revenue of FC Basel in the last ten years 2015/16: +22 million euros

2016/17: +13.63 million

2017/18: +18.16 million

2018/19: +14.28 million

2019/20: +23.2 million

2020/21: -7.28 million

2021/22: +23.3 million

2022/23: -12.75 million

2023/24: +46.18 million

2024/25: +31.37 million

2025/26*: +11.95 million Show more

In comparison: Young Boys made almost 90 million in the same period.

Young Boys transfer revenue over the last ten years 2015/16: -7.35 million euros

2016/17: +5.27 million

2017/18: +9.88 million

2018/19: +12.95 million

2019/20: +15.95 million

2020/21: +8.75 million

2021/22: +2.75 million

2022/23: +15.43 million

2023/24: +30.15 million

2024/25: - 3.9 million

2025/26*: +9.35 million Show more

This list does not even include Basel's (lucrative) sell-on clauses, such as those recently agreed with Dan Ndoye (Nottingham), Thierno Barry (Everton), Andy Diouf (Inter), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Wouter Burger (Hoffenheim) or Egon Zhegrova (Juventus).

Basel is and remains the measure of all things

FC Basel has broken the 200 million euro barrier for transfer profits in the last ten years. This season, FCB is also at the top with a transfer balance of plus 11.95 million euros - thanks to Leon Avdullahu (for 8 million euros to Hoffenheim) and Kevin Carlos (for 6 million euros to Nice).

Transfer revenue of the Super League clubs 2025/26 Basel: +€11.95 million

Servette: +€1.35 million

Young Boys: +€9.35 million

Lucerne: € +4.35 million

Lugano: +€3.46 million

Lausanne: +€7.55 million

St.Gallen: +€8.35 million

FC Zurich: +€0.25 million

Thun: € -0.02 million

Sion: +€0.94 million

Winterthur: € +1.8 million

GC: +€0.8 million Show more

Young Boys ranked close behind: the trio of Zachary Athekame (to Milan for €10 million), Filip Ugrinic (to Valencia for €7 million) and Cheikh Niasse (to Hellas Verona for €3.5 million) were the main money-spinners for Bern. St.Gallen also made a big profit with the transfer of Willem Geubbels (to Paris FC for €9 million), even though his former club Monaco also cashed in.

In the previous year, Basel made the competition wet with Thierno Barry (for 20 million euros to Villarreal) and Renato Veiga (for 14 million euros to Chelsea). In this case, the extremely lucrative participation in the resale of Riccardo Calafiori (for 45 million euros from Bologna to Arsenal) was added on top.

Basel's risky path pays off

The rest of the league only made a cumulative profit of €12.4 million in the 2024/25 season. Industry leader Basel therefore generated more profit than all other Swiss clubs combined. The picture was similar in previous years. Basel have been successful with their strategy of buying talented footballers in the low millions and then selling them at a higher price. Current FCB boss David Degen, who has been at the helm since May 2021, also relies on this tactic.

Of course, this concept also requires a fair amount of courage - after all, not all transfers can be a success. However, despite a few rivets, the risk has paid off (so far). Rivals YB, for example, are much stingier on the transfer market. Their thriftiness may have brought sporting success, but FCB still emerged as the clear winner financially. However, there is a large gap behind the duo.

Only Sion, with current Manchester United star Matheus Cunha, once managed to sell a player for a double-digit million contract. Otherwise, you have to wear an FCB shirt or alternatively a YB shirt to make a big transfer.

It is particularly bitter for the competition if the players once played in their ranks. For example, Zeki Amdouni and Dan Ndoye played for Lausanne before their Basel chapter, Djibril Sow used to play for FCZ and Denis Zakaria played for Servette. Perhaps Alvyn Sanches will be the next name on the list to leave the Super League for big money one day. It would also be a sign from the capital in the direction of the Rheinknie.

The 20 biggest transfers in the Super League Breel Embolo - Basel to Schalke - €26.5 million

Riccardo Calafiori - Basel to Bologna - €24.5 million

Manuel AkanjiI- Basel to Dortmund - € 21.5 million

Thierno Barry - Basel to Villarreal - € 20 million

Zeki Amdouni - Basel to Burnley - € 18.6 million

Mohamed Elyounoussi - Basel to Southampton - € 18 million

Mohamed Salah - Basel to Chelsea - €16.5m

Dan Ndoye - Basel to Bologna - €16.45m

Arthur Cabral - Basel to Florence - €15.5m

Fabian Rieder - YB to Stade Rennes - € 15 million

Matheus Cunha - Sion to RB Leipzig - € 15 million

Renato Veiga - Basel to Chelsea - € 14 million

Andy Diouf - Basel to Lens - € 14 million

Djibril Sow - YB to Frankfurt - € 14 million

Mohamed Elneny - Basel to Arsenal - € 12.5 million

Denis Zakaria - YB to Gladbach - € 12 million

Xherdan Shaqiri- Basel to Bayern - € 11.8 million

Albian Ajeti - Basel to West Ham Utd - € 11.3 million

Noah Okafor - Basel to RB Salzburg - € 11.2 million

Seydou Doumbia - YB to ZSKA Moscow € 11 million Show more

Source of all data: "transfermarkt.ch"

This might also interest you