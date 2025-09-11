In sporting terms, FC Basel has usually lagged behind YB over the last decade, but FCB has often taught its domestic rivals a lesson in the transfer market.
Young Boys pulled off a transfer coup last Monday. Swiss international Alvyn Sanches joined the club from Lausanne-Sport on a four-year contract. YB put a reported five million euros on the table for the currently injured attacking player.
The aim: to cash in on him one day. After all, the Super League is a small fish in international terms. In order to survive in the big pond, the clubs are therefore dependent on transfer income if they do not want to plug the holes themselves - for example Ancillo Canepa at FC Zurich.
FC Basel has been by far the most successful on the transfer market in the last decade. Since the 2015/16 season, the current double winners have made a profit of over €172 million from transfers, with an additional €11.95 million currently being added in the current season.
Transfer revenue of FC Basel in the last ten years
- 2015/16: +22 million euros
- 2016/17: +13.63 million
- 2017/18: +18.16 million
- 2018/19: +14.28 million
- 2019/20: +23.2 million
- 2020/21: -7.28 million
- 2021/22: +23.3 million
- 2022/23: -12.75 million
- 2023/24: +46.18 million
- 2024/25: +31.37 million
- 2025/26*: +11.95 million
In comparison: Young Boys made almost 90 million in the same period.
Young Boys transfer revenue over the last ten years
- 2015/16: -7.35 million euros
- 2016/17: +5.27 million
- 2017/18: +9.88 million
- 2018/19: +12.95 million
- 2019/20: +15.95 million
- 2020/21: +8.75 million
- 2021/22: +2.75 million
- 2022/23: +15.43 million
- 2023/24: +30.15 million
- 2024/25: - 3.9 million
- 2025/26*: +9.35 million
This list does not even include Basel's (lucrative) sell-on clauses, such as those recently agreed with Dan Ndoye (Nottingham), Thierno Barry (Everton), Andy Diouf (Inter), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Wouter Burger (Hoffenheim) or Egon Zhegrova (Juventus).
Basel is and remains the measure of all things
FC Basel has broken the 200 million euro barrier for transfer profits in the last ten years. This season, FCB is also at the top with a transfer balance of plus 11.95 million euros - thanks to Leon Avdullahu (for 8 million euros to Hoffenheim) and Kevin Carlos (for 6 million euros to Nice).
Transfer revenue of the Super League clubs 2025/26
- Basel: +€11.95 million
- Servette: +€1.35 million
- Young Boys: +€9.35 million
- Lucerne: € +4.35 million
- Lugano: +€3.46 million
- Lausanne: +€7.55 million
- St.Gallen: +€8.35 million
- FC Zurich: +€0.25 million
- Thun: € -0.02 million
- Sion: +€0.94 million
- Winterthur:€ +1.8 million
- GC: +€0.8 million
Young Boys ranked close behind: the trio of Zachary Athekame (to Milan for €10 million), Filip Ugrinic (to Valencia for €7 million) and Cheikh Niasse (to Hellas Verona for €3.5 million) were the main money-spinners for Bern. St.Gallen also made a big profit with the transfer of Willem Geubbels (to Paris FC for €9 million), even though his former club Monaco also cashed in.
In the previous year, Basel made the competition wet with Thierno Barry (for 20 million euros to Villarreal) and Renato Veiga (for 14 million euros to Chelsea). In this case, the extremely lucrative participation in the resale of Riccardo Calafiori (for 45 million euros from Bologna to Arsenal) was added on top.
Basel's risky path pays off
The rest of the league only made a cumulative profit of €12.4 million in the 2024/25 season. Industry leader Basel therefore generated more profit than all other Swiss clubs combined. The picture was similar in previous years. Basel have been successful with their strategy of buying talented footballers in the low millions and then selling them at a higher price. Current FCB boss David Degen, who has been at the helm since May 2021, also relies on this tactic.
Of course, this concept also requires a fair amount of courage - after all, not all transfers can be a success. However, despite a few rivets, the risk has paid off (so far). Rivals YB, for example, are much stingier on the transfer market. Their thriftiness may have brought sporting success, but FCB still emerged as the clear winner financially. However, there is a large gap behind the duo.
Only Sion, with current Manchester United star Matheus Cunha, once managed to sell a player for a double-digit million contract. Otherwise, you have to wear an FCB shirt or alternatively a YB shirt to make a big transfer.
It is particularly bitter for the competition if the players once played in their ranks. For example, Zeki Amdouni and Dan Ndoye played for Lausanne before their Basel chapter, Djibril Sow used to play for FCZ and Denis Zakaria played for Servette. Perhaps Alvyn Sanches will be the next name on the list to leave the Super League for big money one day. It would also be a sign from the capital in the direction of the Rheinknie.
The 20 biggest transfers in the Super League
- Breel Embolo - Basel to Schalke - €26.5 million
- Riccardo Calafiori - Basel to Bologna - €24.5 million
- Manuel AkanjiI- Basel to Dortmund - € 21.5 million
- Thierno Barry - Basel to Villarreal - € 20 million
- Zeki Amdouni - Basel to Burnley - € 18.6 million
- Mohamed Elyounoussi - Basel to Southampton - € 18 million
- Mohamed Salah - Basel to Chelsea - €16.5m
- Dan Ndoye - Basel to Bologna - €16.45m
- Arthur Cabral - Basel to Florence - €15.5m
- Fabian Rieder - YB to Stade Rennes - € 15 million
- Matheus Cunha - Sion to RB Leipzig - € 15 million
- Renato Veiga - Basel to Chelsea - € 14 million
- Andy Diouf - Basel to Lens - € 14 million
- Djibril Sow - YB to Frankfurt - € 14 million
- Mohamed Elneny - Basel to Arsenal - € 12.5 million
- Denis Zakaria - YB to Gladbach - € 12 million
- Xherdan Shaqiri- Basel to Bayern - € 11.8 million
- Albian Ajeti - Basel to West Ham Utd - € 11.3 million
- Noah Okafor - Basel to RB Salzburg - € 11.2 million
- Seydou Doumbia - YB to ZSKA Moscow € 11 million
Source of all data: "transfermarkt.ch"