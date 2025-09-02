The balance sheet after the transfer deadline in the Premier League breaks all records. The 20 clubs spent almost 3.5 billion euros on new players in the transfer phase that ended on Monday.

The insane sum is of course a record; it is 750 million euros higher than the previous year's total. The most expensive transfer in Premier League history also contributed to this record, namely the €144 million Liverpool spent to sign Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle.

Liverpool had previously caused a stir with the signings of German Florian Wirtz (125 million euros) and Frenchman Hugo Ekitike (95), among others. The champions spent a total of 485 million euros on new players. This horrendous expenditure contrasts with income of 220 million euros for the sale of Colombian Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich (70) and Uruguayan Darwin Nunez to Al-Hilal (53).

51 percent of all transfer fees in the top five leagues (England, Germany, Spain, Italy, France) were paid by English clubs. However, the big money is not only flowing in the top league on the island. In the Championship, the second-highest division, clubs have spent a total of almost 280 million euros on new players this summer.

