The U21 national team with coach Sascha Stauch faces the decisive phase of European Championship qualification

The Swiss U21 national team is well on the way to qualifying for the European Championship for the second time in a row. The decisive weeks are now approaching.

There are still four games to play in the qualifiers for the U21 European Championship.

After six games, the Swiss national team is unbeaten in first place with 14 points.

On Friday evening, the national team will face Albania in Lausanne. Show more

The starting position in Group E is interesting. Switzerland lead with 14 points after six rounds, but Romania (13 points), Finland and Albania (10 each) are lurking for a slip-up by coach Sascha Stauch's team. The four-game final program between September 6 and October 15 will see direct duels with all three teams. The first match will be against Albania at home in Lausanne on Friday.

The Albanians were the Swiss U21s' last opponents in March, when they won 3:1 away from home. Captain Ardon Jashari was a key factor in that victory and is expected to lead the team to success once again. "We have to play our game and not adapt to our opponents," said the FC Brugge player. The focus is only on the team's own performance; hoping for the opponents to lose points is wrong.

Four days after the home game against Albania, the away game against Montenegro in Podgorica is on the agenda. Two wins would put the Swiss in an ideal starting position for the final duels against Finland (October 11) and Romania (October 15).

The nine group winners and the three best group runners-up qualify directly for the 2025 European Championships in Slovakia, with three further group runners-up qualifying via the play-offs. This would be Switzerland's second consecutive appearance at the European Championship after failing to qualify for the finals four times in a row.

