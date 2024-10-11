The defeat against Albania should remain the only one: Bradley Fink and the Swiss U21 national team have qualification for the European Championship finals in their own hands Keystone

The Swiss U21 national team is well on the way to qualifying for the European Championship for the third time in a row. It wants to take the final two steps against Finland and Romania.

SDA

"We have everything in our own hands, so we want to go into the games with a lot of self-confidence" - the message from U21 head coach Stauch ahead of the final qualifying games is unmistakable. Anything other than direct qualification for the European Championship in Slovakia would be a disappointment for the Swiss U21s.

The starting position in Group E is extremely exciting. Switzerland are one point ahead of Finland and Romania. They will face these opponents on Friday (in Lucerne) and Tuesday (in Bucharest) to decide who wins the group.

Recently, the engine has stuttered somewhat in front of the home crowd. Switzerland failed to win their last two home games. Against Romania in Neuchâtel, Daniel Dos Santos saved a point with his goal shortly before the end. In Lausanne, the game against Albania was lost 1:2. The first defeat of the current campaign was tantamount to losing the lead in the table.

Only thanks to Romania's subsequent defeat in Finland and Switzerland's simultaneous victory in Montenegro is Sascha Stauch's team back in pole position. Four points from the remaining two games are enough to secure a place at the European Championship as group winners.

The nine group winners and the best three group runners-up will qualify directly for next year's finals (June 11-28) in Slovakia, with three further group runners-up qualifying via the play-offs. This would be Switzerland's third consecutive appearance at the European Championships, having failed to qualify for the finals four times in a row.

SDA