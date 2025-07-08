Thiago Silva wants to challenge his former club Chelsea for a place in the final with Fluminense Keystone

Fluminense are the only non-European semi-finalists in the Club World Cup. The team from Rio de Janeiro is led by two oldies. One of them can look back on a successful time with his opponents.

From relegation candidates in Brazil to semi-finalists at the Club World Cup - for the devout Thiago Silva, Fluminense's impressive development over the past six months is primarily down to one person. "God has blessed us and enabled us to get through this moment," he said.

The 40-year-old defender, who returned to his home country a year ago after spells at AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, has undoubtedly also played a major part in the traditional Brazilian club first avoiding the drop into the second tier and now surprisingly having the chance to win the premier title of the new XXL tournament of the world governing body FIFA.

Following victories against Inter Milan and Al-Hilal, the last non-European club remaining in the tournament will face Chelsea in East Rutherford on Tuesday (21:00 Swiss time). On Wednesday, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain will play out the second finalist.

They are something of an "ugly duckling" in this elite circle, joked coach Renato Gaucho. But in sporting terms, the underdog team deserved this prestigious game on the big football stage: "Today, Fluminense is one of the four best teams in the world."

Thiago Silva, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 and the Club World Cup, which is still played in the classic format with only seven clubs, and goalkeeper Fabio, who is four years older, lead "Flu", which has already gone further in the USA than the significantly higher-ranked Brazilian league rivals Flamengo and Palmeiras or Boca Juniors from Argentina.