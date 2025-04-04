Aarau and Thun will battle it out on Friday in a long-distance duel for the top spot in the Challenge League. Keystone

The promotion race in the Challenge League is extremely exciting. Thun will be looking to get back to winning ways against Schaffhausen on Friday evening. Aarau have also not been going to plan recently. And Étoile Carouge can still hold out hope. This is what the remaining program looks like.

28 rounds have been played in the Challenge League. Now it's really down to the wire. FC Aarau had to relinquish the lead in the table for a while, but were able to regain it last Monday - even though FCA only drew for the third time in a row.

However, because FC Thun lost to Lausanne-Ouchy, Aarau were able to overtake them again and go into the final eight games as leaders thanks to their better goal difference. On Friday evening, the Bernese Oberland team will have the chance to regain the lead in the table with a (big) win against bottom club Schaffhausen. blue Zoom will broadcast the game live on free-to-air TV, kick-off is at 20:15.

At the same time, FC Aarau will play at home against Lausanne-Ouchy and will be looking to defend their leading position with a three-pointer. FCA has recently slumped somewhat. The long winning streak came to an end, with the Aargau side only managing a draw in each of their last three games.

Last but not least, Étoile Carouge should not be written off. With a six-point gap to the top two, anything is still possible for the Geneva side. Carouge face Bellinzona on Saturday.

A look at the remaining programs of Aarau, Thun and Carouge:

Remaining program FC Aarau Aarau - Lausanne-Ouchy

Xamax - Aarau

Aarau - Vaduz

Schaffhausen - Aarau

Thun - Aarau

Aarau - Wil

Carouge - Aarau

Aarau - Nyonnais

Remaining program FC Thun Thun - Schaffhausen

Nyonnais - Thun

Thun - Wil

Xamax - Thun

Thun - Aarau

Vaduz - Thun

Bellinzona - Thun

Thun - Carouge

Remaining program Étoile Carouge Carouge - Bellinzona

Wil - Carouge

Carouge - Schaffhausen

Vaduz - Carouge

Carouge - Lausanne-Ouchy

Xamax - Carouge

Carouge - Aarau

Thun - Carouge

Videos from the department