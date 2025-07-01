For the European Championships, St. Gallen's Kybunpark is called Arena St. Gallen and has a new look. Stadium area manager Pascal Wicki reveals what had to be changed in addition to the substitutes' bench.

Pascal Wicki, for the next few days the venue will be called Arena St. Gallen. The standing room has been removed and the press stand has been extended. What else have you had to change?

There are a few more changes that we had to make. For example, we rebuilt the substitutes' bench, we rebuilt the guest dressing room, the toilet facilities in the dressing rooms, various works in the stands and in the infrastructure area.

Why did you have to rebuild the substitutes' benches?

Until now, we had a bench with 17 seats, in accordance with the Super League requirements. The new requirements for the Women's Euro are 23 seats up to a maximum of 27. In the interests of sustainability, we decided to convert to 27 seats straight away. And as we had no more space in terms of width, we then decided to go for two rows, as is also known from other stadiums.

And why the guest checkroom? Wasn't it nice enough?

I don't know if it wasn't good enough. It was a bit like in popular sports. With a bench and a coat hook on the wall. Uefa had certain requirements that we had to meet. We then decided that we would make a proper renovation for the occasion, which would be a good calling card for the stadium for years to come.

Did the sanitary facilities also have to be converted because more women are expected?

The sanitary facilities are only for the team area. We don't have to rebuild anything in the spectator area because there is sufficient capacity there. In the changing room area, the urinals have been converted into seated toilets, but this will be reversed after the European Championships.

How high are the construction costs?

I can't answer that in general terms because there is also a split between the stadium operator and Uefa. The stadium operator only has to pay for those investments that do not meet the minimum requirements of the stadium catalog. Everything else is the responsibility of Uefa.

How much anticipation are you feeling?

The anticipation is huge. We've been planning for two years now, so we're all looking forward to it finally getting underway. We already know that two out of three games here will be sold out. We are also confident that the third game will also be sold out.

