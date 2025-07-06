  1. Residential Customers
Public viewing in a class of its own The view of the Bundesplatz from Switzerland's largest Ferris wheel is fantastic

Sandro Zappella

6.7.2025

There will be a large fan zone with public viewing and a Ferris wheel on the Bundesplatz in Bern during the home European Championships. blue Sport tested the view.

06.07.2025, 16:00

06.07.2025, 17:38

There was nowhere near enough room for all the national team fans in St. Jakobs-Park for Switzerland's opening match against Norway at the Women's European Championship. In many Swiss cities, the public viewings were also well filled. This was also the case in Bern, where a large fan zone was set up on Bundesplatz. In addition to food stalls and a screen, there is also the largest Ferris wheel in Switzerland. blue Sport tested the view and found it to be worth it.

