Sandro Zappella

There was nowhere near enough room for all the national team fans in St. Jakobs-Park for Switzerland's opening match against Norway at the Women's European Championship. In many Swiss cities, the public viewings were also well filled. This was also the case in Bern, where a large fan zone was set up on Bundesplatz. In addition to food stalls and a screen, there is also the largest Ferris wheel in Switzerland. blue Sport tested the view and found it to be worth it.

