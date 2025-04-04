Committed on the touchline, clear in her analysis: Swiss national team coach Pia Sundhage. Keystone

Vulnerable at the back, harmless up front: the 2:0 defeat against France reveals Switzerland's shortcomings. Nevertheless, national coach Pia Sundhage has positive things to take away from the crucial away game in Iceland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Both goals that Switzerland conceded against France on Friday evening in St. Gallen could have been avoided. Pia Sundhage is convinced of that. "We need to defend better in both situations," said the national coach.

Before the first goal conceded, Luana Bühler moved out of the back three but was unable to win the ball and opened up the side, making it easy for the technically gifted French players to break through. It wasn't just goalkeeper Elvira Herzog who looked bad when she conceded the second goal. The positioning before the indirect free kick around 30 meters from goal was not right, allowing goalscorer Selma Bacha to finish unhindered.

Only a lukewarm breeze in offense

Apart from the goals conceded, Sundhage was satisfied with the defensive work. "We didn't concede many chances, which makes me feel positive about Tuesday." The 65-year-old Swede sees potential for improvement in attack. "We won the ball well, but then didn't make enough of it. We either lacked precision or made the wrong decisions. We don't score goals the way we finished. It was a lesson. We have to learn from our mistakes."

There is not much time for that. The action continues in Reykjavik on Tuesday. The fourth game in the Nations League is likely to decide the outcome of the campaign. After a tired 0-0 draw against Iceland in the opener and defeats in Norway and against France, Switzerland have their backs to the wall. With just one point at half-time, they are in last place, one point behind Iceland.

Sundhage faces the difficult task of managing the balancing act between staying in the Nations League and optimally preparing for the home European Championship. "On the one hand, we want to put our best team on the pitch to win in Iceland." On the other hand, she wants to try things out and give players who haven't yet had a chance a chance to play. "It's a balancing act."

More comments on the game

You might also be interested in this