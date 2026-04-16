After their Champions League exit against Bayern Munich, Real Madrid are quick to point the finger of blame. Referee Slavko Vincic is said to be responsible for the "royals'" exit with his decisions.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you The yellow card against Eduardo Camavinga has led to fierce criticism from Real Madrid, while coaches and players describe the decision as decisive and unfair.

Bayern players and refereeing experts are divided: While some see the card as correct, former referee Mateu Lahoz speaks of a serious mistake.

After their defeat in Munich, Real Madrid are facing a disappointing season with no chance of winning the title in any competition. Show more

The yellow card for Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga may have been a little harsh, but was it really decisive? Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa certainly has a clear opinion on the matter. "He ruined a very nice, very balanced game at the climax," said Arbeloa after the match in Munich. For the Spaniard, the referee's decision is incomprehensible. "Did it all end with the red card? That's obvious, you can't send a player off for that, the referee didn't even know he had a card."

The key scene: Referee Slavko Vinčić shows Real's Eduardo Camavinga (l) a yellow card. Tom Weller/dpa

His players also sound the same horn after the game. Jude Bellingham considers the decision by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic to be "a joke". His colleague Antonio Rüdiger says: "It's better if I don't speak tonight." And the Brazilian Eder Militao spoke of an "injustice".

Real captain Dani Carvajal, who was sitting on the substitutes' bench, was already outraged during the match. He angrily walked towards the fourth official and shouted: "It's your fault! It's your fault!"

The Real Madrid players are 𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝙃𝘼𝙋𝙋𝙔 😡



🎥 @lejournaldureal pic.twitter.com/gxy7KFSk9L — 433 (@433) April 15, 2026

For Harry Kane, there is no doubt

Also in a rage after the final whistle was double-goalscorer Arda Güler. The Turk stormed towards Vincic at the end of the game and apparently had a few words to say to him. Surrounded by several Real players, the referee headed for the dressing room. The Slovenian did not seem to want to get involved in discussions and even showed Güler the red card before going into the dressing room.

The Bayern players understandably saw the scene somewhat differently. For striker Harry Kane, it is "without doubt a yellow-red card". Luis Diaz, who scored the goal to equalize the score at 3:3, has a similar view: "In my opinion, the referee made the right decision. He didn't release the ball; we wanted to take the free kick quickly. He kept taking the ball back. We wanted to play forward."

For former top Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz, his colleague's decision was "a serious mistake that should not have happened". The Spanish newspaper "Marca" headlines: "What an injustice!"

Jaccottet: "A very unfortunate decision"

The scene is also discussed in the blue Sport studio. "We don't need to discuss the fact that that's not a second yellow card in the 86th minute in a Champions League quarter-final," said refereeing expert Adrien Jaccottet. "I'm sure he wouldn't have given that yellow if he'd known. It's a very unfortunate decision, the referee won't sleep well today." And pundit Alex Frei is in a rage: "I maintain that Vincic will only referee the first round of the Conference League qualifiers next season at most - then he's done."

Real Madrid's title dreams for the current season seem to have come to an end with their elimination in Munich. They have also already been eliminated from the domestic cup and are already nine points behind rivals Barcelona in the league. A season that has definitely not lived up to the high expectations of the Whites.

The highlights of the match