Big prize money The winner of the Club World Cup collects up to 125 million dollars

SDA

26.3.2025 - 13:36

Promises the participants of the Club World Cup the biggest prize money ever for such a tournament: FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
Picture: Keystone

The winner of this summer's Club World Cup, which will be held in a new format for the first time, will receive up to 125 million US dollars.

26.03.2025, 13:50

This was announced by FIFA on Wednesday. The prize money for the 32-team tournament, which will be held in the USA from June 14 to July 13, is known to amount to one billion dollars. No Swiss club has qualified.

Europe's participants will receive between 12.81 and 38.19 million dollars in entry fees. The actual amount per club is based on a "ranking according to sporting and commercial criteria", as FIFA wrote. Two million dollars will be awarded for each win in the group stage and one million dollars for a draw. Qualification for the round of 16 is worth 7.5 million dollars, the quarter-finals a further 13.125 million dollars.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke of the "highest prize money ever paid out for a football tournament with a seven-match group and knockout phase".

