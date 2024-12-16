FCZ's disappointing run continues. The Zurich side remain without a win for the sixth time in a row in the Super League with a 2-0 defeat against St.Gallen. Admir Mehmedi and Rolf Fringer analyze the slump in form in the studio.

Against St. Gallen, who are also in poor form - having previously lost six games in all competitions - the Zurich team remained harmless and lost 2-0 in front of their home crowd.

In the blue Sport studio, Admir Mehmedi and Rolf Fringer look for the causes of the Zurich team's run of failures. Show more

"If you create what feels like two or three chances for 90 minutes, then it's difficult to win the game," says Mirlind Kryeziu. The defender criticized the lack of forward movement.

"And that we're also unpleasant for our opponents," added Kryeziu.

For his fellow defender Lindrit Kamberi, the reason for the current form crisis is "difficult to explain". The last success in the championship was a long time ago - at the end of October (against Sion). "After that win, we went into a spiral," summarizes Kamberi. Now the last impression remains, he notes, adding: "We'll have to listen to a lot. That hurts, of course."

In the blue Sport studio, Admir Mehmedi and Rolf Fringer analyze the current situation. "When you see the interviews, it seems frustrating and somehow helpless to me. The trend is clearly pointing downwards for the Zurich side," says Mehmedi and emphasizes: "Fortunately, from their point of view, it's the winter break now."

Symbolic image for the current FCZ: Nikola Katic on the ground. KEYSTONE

Even if not everything was bad, the team is currently "almost falling apart", says the 76-time international. His conclusion: "In a home game against an overtired opponent, that's far too little."

"You can just see the negative spiral," agrees Fringer. At FCZ, there are always stories about dissatisfied players. He recommends that the club push for a transfer for those players who no longer want to play. Then you can start from scratch again, emphasizes the former national team coach.

Problem cases Okita and Condé

Fringer also cites an example of an FCZ professional who is unhappy: "When you bring in an Okita who you know really doesn't care what happens after the way he's been treated."

Fringer also believes that Cheick Condé, who has publicly expressed his desire to move, is a candidate for a transfer. "The winter break must now be used to tidy things up," he concludes.

FCZ sporting director Milos Malenovic has already bagged his first transfer recently. Steven Zuber signed a contract dated until 2026 during the week.

He explains the club's philosophy by saying that they want to build up a mix of experienced players and their own youngsters. Malenovic says that certain things still need to be tweaked. What does that mean in concrete terms? "It will certainly be an issue as to who leaves us. And depending on who leaves, we will also strengthen ourselves at certain points," explains the 39-year-old.