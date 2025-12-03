Giulia Gewinn is looking forward to the home European Championship. Imago

UEFA is awarding the 2029 Women's European Championship to Germany. 18 years after the World Cup, Germany is once again organizing a major women's tournament.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The European Women's Championship will be held in Germany for the third time (after 1989 and 2001). The tournament is planned to take place in eight stadiums. Germany's bid won out over the joint bid from Denmark and Sweden and the individual bid from Poland at the award ceremony in Nyon.

"I'm delighted, it was a goosebump moment. I was very, very excited. It was pure relief for all of us. It was just really, really nice for us that Germany was in the envelope," said Bayern star Gwinn. And her predecessor as national team captain Popp said: "I'm really pleased that it's Germany - even though I'm no longer on the pitch myself. I know what it's like to play a home tournament. I'm extremely happy for the current generation."

One million spectators in the stadiums

In its bid to win the votes of the UEFA delegates, the DFB had focused primarily on the promise of full, large stadiums and the associated financial success. At the very least, the aim is to break even; until now, the economic losses of a Women's European Championship have always had to be cross-financed.

"Our goal is to bring over one million spectators to the stadium for the matches we will see," announced Neuendorf in advance. The games are to be played in eight stadiums in the summer of 2029: Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hanover, Cologne, Leipzig, Munich and Wolfsburg. Berlin's Olympiastadion, where 73,680 spectators watched the German opener at the 2011 World Cup, will not be included, as will the Gelsenkirchen Arena.