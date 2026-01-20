National coach Rafel Navarro opens the new stadium in Lugano with his team at the beginning of June Keystone

The Swiss women's team will play their third home game of the World Cup qualifiers in Ticino. The match against Malta on Friday, June 5, also marks the opening of the new stadium in Lugano.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It's been a long time since the women's national team last played in Ticino. It was 20 years ago in February, when Switzerland drew 1-1 with Denmark in a test match.

The dates of the first two qualifying matches in front of a home crowd were already known. On Tuesday, March 3, coach Rafel Navarro's team will face Northern Ireland in Lausanne. On Tuesday, April 14, the Swiss women will play Turkey in Zurich. In between, they will host Malta on Saturday, March 7.