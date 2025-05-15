The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro The Nati stars Ramona Bachmann, Viola Calligaris and Luana Bühler (from left to right) present the new Nati shirt. Image: SVF This is what the new piece of jewelry looks like. Image: SFV Nati defender Luana Bühler shines in the new shirt. Image: SFV And how does Luana Bühler like the shirt? "I think the slight contrast on the sleeves and collar is cool. It also goes really well with the pattern." Image: SFV Viola Calligaris shows that the shirt can also be worn in everyday life and can even be combined wonderfully. Image: SFV National team star Smilla Vallotto also wears the new jersey with pride. Image: SFV The shirt is also available for men. Image: Puma On July 2, the Swiss national team will play Norway in Basel to kick off the European Championship. Image: SFV The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro The Nati stars Ramona Bachmann, Viola Calligaris and Luana Bühler (from left to right) present the new Nati shirt. Image: SVF This is what the new piece of jewelry looks like. Image: SFV Nati defender Luana Bühler shines in the new shirt. Image: SFV And how does Luana Bühler like the shirt? "I think the slight contrast on the sleeves and collar is cool. It also goes really well with the pattern." Image: SFV Viola Calligaris shows that the shirt can also be worn in everyday life and can even be combined wonderfully. Image: SFV National team star Smilla Vallotto also wears the new jersey with pride. Image: SFV The shirt is also available for men. Image: Puma On July 2, the Swiss national team will play Norway in Basel to kick off the European Championship. Image: SFV

It's not just a red football shirt with a Swiss cross on it. No, it's a work of art, rich in detail. The Nati players present the European Championship jersey and are thrilled - and you?

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you From July 2 to 27, the home European Women's Championship will take place in Switzerland.

The SFA and Puma present the new home shirt of the women's national team.

The players like the new piece of jewelry. Are you excited too? Show more

At first glance, the new national team shirt presented by Puma and the Swiss Football Association (SFA) on May 15 looks unagitatedly elegant. But if you take a closer look, you will discover a multitude of details.

In the words of Marion Daube, Director of Women's Football at the SFA, it sounds like this: "The new shirt not only symbolizes the classic, elegant and modern character of our team, but also the pride of playing this important tournament in our own country. It stands for cohesion, strength and our shared passion."

What the players say

Ramona Bachmann, who recently became a mother, says: "I like the attention to detail. The embossing is subtle, but also creates a beautiful pattern from a distance and looks elegant. I'm really looking forward to wearing it on the pitch soon - and hopefully experiencing unforgettable moments together with our fans." Bachmann played in Paris for a long time and therefore knows how to express herself like a fashion designer.

And how does defensive boss Luana Bühler like the new jersey? "I think the slight contrast on the sleeves and collar is cool. It also harmonizes really well with the pattern. I can already visualize full stadiums, red jerseys everywhere and home fans cheering us on and pushing us to give our best."

Luana Bühler beaming in the new national team jersey. SFV

Comfortable to wear for the fans too

The new shirt is available in the Puma store for 105 francs. An investment that can pay off, as the manufacturer promises: "The moisture-regulating dryCELL technology, which wicks sweat away from the skin, is used in the Authentic and Replica jerseys and ensures additional comfort - both on the pitch and in the stands or at public viewings."

The home jersey will be available from May 15, 2025 in the Official Fanshop Ochsner Sport, in selected specialist shops and on PUMA.com.

