The Swiss women's soccer team continue their preparations for the home European Championship. Four days after the good test against Australia, the test against France follows on Tuesday evening in Geneva.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The women's national team drew 1-1 against world number 15 Australia last Friday.

On Tuesday evening, coach Pia Sundhage's team will face France, who are ranked 10th in the world.

France have been playing under a new coach since their disappointing quarter-final exit at the Olympic Games in Paris. Show more

There were happy faces in the Letzigrund catacombs on Friday evening. In a new system of play and in front of a record crowd for a match in Swiss women's football, Pia Sundhage's team drew 1-1 with higher-ranked Australia. More impressive than the draw itself was the manner in which it was achieved. Switzerland has picked up speed on the final, very long home stretch towards the opening game of the European Championship on July 2.

There was talk of pride among the Swiss women after their performance against the Australians, who finished 4th at the home World Cup the summer before last. At the right time, the SFA team, with the fit and important captain Lia Wälti back in action, put down a small marker after the last few months had been characterized by ambivalent performances against Hungary, Turkey and Azerbaijan, opponents with little appeal.

Now it's different. The big names are coming. In terms of world rankings, number 15 (Australia) will be followed by number 10 (France) before facing two teams from the top five at the end of November and beginning of December, Germany and England, the two finalists at the last European Championship.

France have had a new coach since their disappointing quarter-final exit at the Olympic Games in Paris. Laurent Bonadei, who is hardly known even in his home country, is to succeed Hervé Renard and finally lead the French women to their first title. He won his first match as national coach on Friday against Jamaica 3:0. In that test, record goalscorer Eugenie Le Sommer was injured and will therefore be missing against Switzerland.

